Ellen Page Accidentally Makes the Case Against Gender Ideology

Ellen Page sat down with Democracy Now last month, and a clip from that interview went viral this week for good reason.

Page, who now insists on being called "Elliot Page," spent the segment insisting she's happier than she's ever been. Have you ever seen any interviews with her since her transition? Sorry, but she doesn’t look happy at all. She looks like a tortured soul working overtime to convince the world, and maybe herself, that everything's fine.

Advertisement

But this interview really sticks out because she accidentally destroyed the entire argument for trans ideology. When asked about the hostility she's faced since transitioning, Page, of course, played the victim card.

“The attacks against the trans community are getting worse, and that, you know, rhetoric that is spread and lies and awful propaganda about our community, that can be really, really damaging, of course," she said.

And then she kept talking, and that's where it got interesting.

"It's about really, really holding on to back to like an inner knowing, and not allowing that noise to interfere with this joy I feel connected to in my life," Page said.

ICYMI: What Happens Now After Lindsey Graham's Death?

Again, if you’ve watched any interview with her in the years since she transitioned, she doesn’t look anything resembling happy. But I digress.

Here's the part that should have every trans activist in America wincing. Talking about the people who criticize her, Page said they "must just be so profoundly uncomfortable with themselves, they can't handle that someone could get to a place that... trans people do get to, which is a level of self-acceptance and understanding that I think is really beautiful and profound."

Advertisement

Transgender ‘The Odyssey’ actress Elliot Page says trans critical people are “absolute vile losers” who “must just be so profoundly uncomfortable with themselves.” pic.twitter.com/SqjV67Ntcr — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 11, 2026

Think about that for a second. Page is accusing her critics of being uncomfortable with themselves while defending a decision to remove healthy body parts surgically and rely on cross-sex hormones for the rest of her life because she couldn’t accept the body she was born with. If that’s supposed to be the pinnacle of “self-acceptance,” the word has lost all meaning.

Talk about projection, right?

But what makes it so ironic is that Page inadvertently exposed the central contradiction of modern transgender ideology. She is literally trying to define radical physical alteration as the highest form of self-acceptance while insisting that those who question it are the ones struggling to accept themselves. Does that make any sense at all? No it doesn’t.

.The gall is almost breathtaking. Page spent years, and clearly more than one surgery, trying to get comfortable in her own skin, and yet she dares to accuse others of being uncomfortable with themselves? Now she wants to diagnose everyone else with the very discomfort she can't shake herself. She altered her body to escape a feeling she couldn't sit with, and now she's lecturing strangers about their inner peace. It takes some nerve to pull that off with a straight face. Self-awareness clearly wasn't part of the transition package.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.