What Happens Now After Lindsey Graham's Death?

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has passed away at 71, and the Senate map just got complicated. Graham had served in the Senate since 2003, having first been elected in 2002, and was seeking a fifth term after winning the Republican primary last month.

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Graham's office confirmed his passing in a statement released early Sunday morning, describing a "brief and sudden" illness.

The timing is jarring, to say the least. Graham had just returned from Kyiv, Ukraine, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday. The trip has since become the subject of speculation about whether it was connected to Graham’s passing.

Good meeting with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham @LindseyGrahamSC in Kyiv. This is already his 10th visit to our country, and we appreciate this support.



I'm grateful to Lindsey for recognizing our warriors. The stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the greater the chances that… pic.twitter.com/bgZjjgIqu1 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 10, 2026

I’m sure we’ll eventually get some answers.

At the moment, according to a report from NBC News, what we know is that on Saturday night, emergency personnel responded to a call for cardiac arrest at Graham's Capitol Hill home, according to police scanner audio. EMS audio later indicated CPR was in progress. Photos NBC News reviewed from the scene show paramedics carrying a person on a stretcher from Graham's home to an awaiting ambulance, with police cars and fire trucks on site.

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According to a top staffer, there was no indication Graham was feeling unwell before his death. He had been scheduled to appear on NBC News' Meet the Press Sunday morning, a program he'd been a guest on 63 times over the years.

President Donald Trump spoke to Kristen Welker on Sunday morning, reacting to Graham’s death.

.@POTUS on the passing of Sen. Lindsey Graham: "He's a tough one to lose. He was great — he was unique in every way... He was like a member of the family to me. It's very tough." pic.twitter.com/1ql4d8KD5j — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 12, 2026

That seat is now up for grabs, twice over.

Under South Carolina law, Gov. Henry McMaster (R-S.C.) has the authority to appoint someone to serve out the remainder of Graham's term, which runs through 2027. McMaster had not announced as of Sunday morning whom he intends to pick.

ICYMI: Remembering Lindsey Graham's Greatest Moment

But the appointment is only half the story. Graham's seat is also up for election this November, and he had already won the Republican primary for that race before his death. Under South Carolina law, his death reopens the primary process for Republican candidates. A filing window opens July 21 and closes July 28. A special primary election follows on Aug. 11, with a runoff on Aug. 25 if no candidate clears the threshold outright. Whoever wins the Republican nomination will then face the Democratic nominee in November, as originally scheduled.

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That means South Carolina Republicans face two separate decisions: whom McMaster appoints to hold the seat now, and whom voters choose to hold it after November. The two won't necessarily be the same person, though whoever gets the interim appointment picks up a meaningful advantage. Incumbency, even a temporary kind, comes with a Senate office, staff, and a title in front of your name heading into a primary fight.

McMaster's pick will shape the Senate's Republican majority in the short term. Whoever he chooses will have only days to make an impression before the filing window even opens.

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