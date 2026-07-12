BREAKING: Sen. Lindsey Graham Dead at 71

Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-S.C.) officed announced early Sunday morning that the senator died after a "brief and sudden" illness. He was 71 years old.

"On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness," the statement said. "Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period."

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Statement from the Office of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina). pic.twitter.com/CQ5yVvqTH1 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 12, 2026

Despite the late hour of the announcement, several prominent political figures have spoken out, offering their condolences and support to his family and sharing their fond memories of Graham, who served in the Senate for 23 years. That includes South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.

"Peggy and I and our children-are devastated," McMaster said. "Lindsey Graham is irreplaceable. The fiercest of fighters for South Carolina and America — and a loyal and steadfast friend. We grieve with Darline, his family and his devoted staff. May God hold him gently in the palm of his hand. We shall not see his likes again."

Darline is, of course, Graham's younger sister, whom he raised after both of their parents died within 15 months of each other. He was 22, and she was just 13 years old at the time.

My statement on the passing of Senator Lindsey Graham: pic.twitter.com/hbrjnMXIQd — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) July 12, 2026

Donald Trump also responded on Truth Social around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday morning:

Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead! He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!! DETAILS AND ARRANGEMENTS TO FOLLOW. So sad!President DONALD J. TRUMP

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Graham had just returned home from Kyiv, Ukraine, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He was scheduled to appear on Meet the Press on Sunday.

Good meeting with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham @LindseyGrahamSC in Kyiv. This is already his 10th visit to our country, and we appreciate this support.



I'm grateful to Lindsey for recognizing our warriors. The stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the greater the chances that… pic.twitter.com/bgZjjgIqu1 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 10, 2026

According to NBC, which obtained audio from a police scanner, "emergency personnel responded to a call for 'cardiac arrest' at Graham’s Capitol Hill home on Saturday." NBC also claims that its staff saw photos of paramedics carrying a person out on a stretcher to an ambulance outside Graham's home. Several police and fire vehicles were on the scene.

Graham, who was up for re-election, served as chairman of the Senate Budget Committee. He was one of President Donald Trump's best allies in the Senate, as well as one of its most visible and outspoken members, particularly when it came to his hawkishness on foreign policy.

Several members of Congress and other world leaders have also posted messages to social media over the last few minutes, and I'm sure many more will pour in later in the day and into the week. I'll just share a few here:

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Deeply saddened by the passing of Senator Lindsey Graham. He leaves behind a legacy of dedicated public service, a commitment to national security, and an unwavering fight for freedom. Lourdes & I are praying for his family and loved ones. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/q0bmuD6CX2 — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) July 12, 2026

Today, Israel has lost one of its greatest friends.



Senator Lindsey Graham stood with Israel not because it was easy, but because he believed it was right. His unwavering support, courage, and moral clarity earned him the admiration of millions of Israelis.



The State of Israel… — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) July 12, 2026

My heart is heavy this morning to learn of the passing of my friend and colleague, Senator Lindsey Graham.



Lindsey’s long and dedicated service in the Air Force and in Congress carried him to far-flung regions of the world. He was a strong advocate for the United States and a… — Leader John Thune (@LeaderJohnThune) July 12, 2026

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

Sara and I grieve with the American people over the loss of our dear friend, Senator Lindsey Graham.



In our recent meeting, I said, "Lindsey is a great friend of Israel and a cherished friend of mine. We have no better friend than Lindsey."… pic.twitter.com/OSToT8FCYm — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) July 12, 2026

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My heart is heavy upon learning of the passing of my friend and colleague, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.



My prayers are with his family and all who knew and loved him.



I loved serving with Lindsey and will miss his infectious laugh, quick wit, and enthusiasm for life. https://t.co/oNiMB7LW7x pic.twitter.com/ZxBADxPmCy — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 12, 2026

This is a developing story. I'm sure my colleagues and I will have much more to say about him and his legacy in the hours and days ahead.

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