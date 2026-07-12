BREAKING: Sen. Lindsey Graham Dead at 71

Sarah Anderson | 3:03 AM on July 12, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-S.C.) officed announced early Sunday morning that the senator died after a "brief and sudden" illness. He was 71 years old. 

"On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness," the statement said. "Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period."  

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Despite the late hour of the announcement, several prominent political figures have spoken out, offering their condolences and support to his family and sharing their fond memories of Graham, who served in the Senate for 23 years. That includes South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. 

"Peggy and I and our children-are devastated," McMaster said. "Lindsey Graham is irreplaceable. The fiercest of fighters for South Carolina and America — and a loyal and steadfast friend. We grieve with Darline, his family and his devoted staff. May God hold him gently in the palm of his hand. We shall not see his likes again."

Darline is, of course, Graham's younger sister, whom he raised after both of their parents died within 15 months of each other. He was 22, and she was just 13 years old at the time. 

Donald Trump also responded on Truth Social around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday morning: 

Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead! He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!! DETAILS AND ARRANGEMENTS TO FOLLOW. So sad!President DONALD J. TRUMP

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Graham had just returned home from Kyiv, Ukraine, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He was scheduled to appear on Meet the Press on Sunday.

According to NBC, which obtained audio from a police scanner, "emergency personnel responded to a call for 'cardiac arrest' at Graham’s Capitol Hill home on Saturday."  NBC also claims that its staff saw photos of paramedics carrying a person out on a stretcher to an ambulance outside Graham's home. Several police and fire vehicles were on the scene. 

Graham, who was up for re-election, served as chairman of the Senate Budget Committee. He was one of President Donald Trump's best allies in the Senate, as well as one of its most visible and outspoken members, particularly when it came to his hawkishness on foreign policy.

Several members of Congress and other world leaders have also posted messages to social media over the last few minutes, and I'm sure many more will pour in later in the day and into the week. I'll just share a few here: 

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This is a developing story.  I'm sure my colleagues and I will have much more to say about him and his legacy in the hours and days ahead.    

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Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson is a Georgia-based freelance writer and journalist, specializing in foreign policy, with a passion for Latin America and the Caribbean.  

When she's not writing, you can find her chasing animals on her small hobby farm, swimming every chance she gets, traveling, gardening, reading, or yelling at a Georgia Bulldogs or Atlanta Falcons football game like any good Southerner. 

You might also catch her watching State Department briefings to unwind.  

Email Sarah at [email protected].

Read more by Sarah Anderson

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP LINDSEY GRAHAM SENATE SOUTH CAROLINA UKRAINE

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