Candace Owens Was Exposed as a Babbling, Odious She-Goblin. Will She Lose Her Audience and Influence?

As far as I can tell, there seem to be two competing theories for how and why Charlie Kirk was assassinated on Sept. 10, 2025.

The first, of course, is the story we’re hearing in court: Tyler Robinson hated Charlie’s so-called “trans-phobia” and murdered him with a German rifle for ideological reasons. Supporting evidence includes Robinson’s romantic relationship with a trans person, his confession(s), his DNA, his fingerprints, his text messages, ballistics data, bullet shells, video surveillance, eye-witness testimony, and much, much more.

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The other theory?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — along with Charlie’s (backstabbing) widow Erika Kirk, the French government, Egyptian planes, and traitorous, evil turncoats in Turning Point USA — discovered that Charlie was going to abandon Israel, so they staged a fake shooting in a Satanic pentagon, used Tyler Robinson as a patsy, killed Charlie with an exploding microphone, and then stole the organization he built from the ground up.

Supporting evidence includes… well… [flails arms wildly]. Candace Owens doesn’t “know-know,” but she “knows.”

How wildly appropriate that Owens’ unmasking as a babbling, gaseous, dishonest she-goblin overlapped with Graham Platner’s spectacular downfall: Owens and Platner actually have a whole lot in common — and I’m not just talking about their knee-jerk antipathy for all things Israel and/or Jewish.

As a concept, both Owens and Platner were so perfect for their target audiences, it’s almost as if they were artificially created in a test tube. The Democratic Socialists craved a tough, rugged, hetero white man who voiced their worldview — and the GOP was ecstatic to discover a bright, charismatic, young black woman who “saw the light” and championed the conservative cause.

It’s cosplay theater: Platner and Owens became famous for political roleplaying. The casting directors of each movement specifically picked them for what they superficially represented — their race, age, appearance, and gender — and not for what they actually are.

Platner turned out to be a rich, spoiled, trust-fund brat with a Nazi tattoo, alcohol issues, and multiple accusations of abusing women (including at least one credible allegation of rape). But he played the part of the “white hetero working-class hero” so well — with his gravelly voice, squinty stare, and faux oyster-farming profession — the Dems nearly gave him the keys to their kingdom anyway. He was just one week from being their Senate nominee in the must-win state of Maine before a suspiciously timed media assault ended his political career.

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And Candace Owens?

She’s either a shameless, immoral, click-whoring grifter who caters to conspiratorial retards, or she’s a conspiratorial retard herself.

Here’s Owens in her own words:

Candace's supporters are saying she didn't actually say these things. Here are the receipts, most from a single Shawn Ryan interview. I've transcribed every episode on YouTube. There's more. pic.twitter.com/hGFsPFyaB3 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 10, 2026

It’s all so pathetic and absurd that debunking her idiocy is a waste of debunking. Even the underlying conceit of her theories assumes that:

Israel murdered Charlie Kirk for contemplating “switching sides” — yet weirdly refrained from murdering any of the influencers who actually did switch sides (including Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Candace Owens).

Charlie Kirk’s murder conspiracy was so masterfully constructed, it fooled the FBI, CIA, Utah police — heck, the whole dang world — but Candace Owens is such a brilliant, eagle-eyed journalist, she alone has uncovered the truth. (Watch her podcast to learn what “they” don’t want you to know!)

Charlie Kirk was a generationally gifted super-genius and unique threat to the political status-quo, so Israel/France/Erika Kirk had him killed — yet he was also such a dim-bulbed doofus, he had no idea that his own wife was a mentally-unhinged monster who sought to steal Turning Point USA (as were all his closest colleagues). Apparently, Candace Owens was the only true friend he had.

I’d say more, but I’d rather post a video from Billy Madison:

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What you’ve just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it. I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul.

And I’ll include an excerpt from @DataRepublican’s X message to Candace Owens:

Hello Mrs. Owens, You told millions of people that Tyler Robinson "wasn't even there." That you felt "confident stating that Tyler Robinson did not kill murder Charlie Kirk." He was on camera. Prone on the Losi rooftop at 12:22. Shot at 12:23:28. DNA on the screwdriver at 30 quintillion to one. DNA on the rifle at 1.7 octillion to one. He told his family what he did. His parents helped him surrender. He texted his roommate: "I am, I'm sorry." He engraved "Hey Fascist! Catch!" on the ammunition a month before he used it. You said police "didn't even question" Lance Twiggs. He was interviewed twice. FBI the morning after. Joint state-federal team seven months later. His own attorney. Voluntary phone surrender. You laughed when you said it. You told Shawn Ryan a shaped charge killed Charlie. That PETN was in his microphone. The medical examiner says gunshot wound. Bullet fragments were recovered from his body. A .30-06 Mauser with Robinson's DNA was found in the woods. Neither side — not prosecution, not defense — has mentioned explosives. Not once in four days. You said the shot came from below. The Losi building is above the amphitheater. You called Erika Kirk a "clinical psychopath" to an audience of millions. You said the assassination was "an occult ritual." You said Charlie was "sitting in a pentagram." You told people Israel killed him because he refused Netanyahu. You made over a hundred episodes. You built a franchise on a dead man's name. And the hardest fact of all: Tyler Robinson's own defense lawyers — the people whose entire career is on the line to get him acquitted — have refused to make a single one of your arguments. Not one. They're challenging DNA methodology. They are doing their jobs. You were doing something else entirely.

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So, in the immortal words of Axl Rose, “Where do we go? Where do we go now?”

After being fully exposed as a nattering nabob of bloviating bile, will Candace Owens FINALLY lose her audience and her influence?

The first half of the question, alas, is no. If Alex Jones can still monetize conspiratorial gobbledygook, then so can Owens. The internet is a very big place. As long as she’s not deplatformed, she’ll continue to attract a certain number of eyeballs.

(And I’m not calling for her to be deplatformed: I’m far more fearful of Big Tech and/or Big Government censoring political opinions than the societal dangers of a dishonest podcaster. If the cost of Free Speech is Candace Owens’ idiocy, so be it.)

Recommended: The Platner PR Nightmare: Five Ways He’s Changed the Democratic Party Forever

Right now, the #1 threat to her career isn’t audience abandonment — it’s going bankrupt via defamation lawsuits.

But her political influence is over. (And deservedly so.)

Because eyeballs don’t equal influence. Hey, lots of people watched Jerry Springer and Jackass, too. Lots of people listened to Bubba the Love Sponge, Howard Stern, Don and Mike, Opie and Anthony, Tom Leykis, Mancow, Cowhead, the Greaseman, and Art Bell.

There’ll always be a market for shock-jock entertainment — and media personalities who say wild, inappropriate things. Been that way for a very long time. Now that politics and entertainment are joined at the hip, the rise of shock-jock political influencers — à la Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Nick Fuentes, and more — was probably inevitable.

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Owens is the latest, but she certainly won’t be the last. Eventually, she’ll be supplanted by someone even more hideous, because that’s how pushing-the-envelope works.

If you don’t top the hijinks of your predecessors, what’s the point?

But Candace Owens no longer exists the real world. Nowadays, you only encounter her fans online, because nobody sane will admit to listening to her. It’s just too embarrassing.

Announcing you’re a Candace Owens fan is shorthand for admitting you’re a gullible, mush-brained, Jew-hating simpleton.

Rush Limbaugh had real, actual influence because his audience cared about his opinions, valued his insights, and greatly respected his intellect. Johnny Knoxville had eyeballs because he’d get kicked in the “family jewels” on MTV (repeatedly!).

The two are not the same.

As an influencer, Owens’ career is 100% over. Done, finished, kaput. Her “influence” is limited to social media trolls. The Tyler Robinson trial destroyed the last vestiges of her credibility, and it’s not coming back.

But as a sideshow freak who attracts rubberneckers and gawkers?

Her career is just beginning.

One Last Thing: 2026 will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

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