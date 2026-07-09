The Platner PR Nightmare: Five Ways He’s Changed the Democratic Party Forever

Ah, hot-take political journalism. Call it the Stephen A. Smith/Skip Bayless Effect: Whenever big political news breaks, TV’s talking heads are delighted because they have something new to talk about. So they compete for the most virally explosive hot-take on the political controversy du jour, which is how things function in an attention economy.

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The rules are simple: Whoever gets the most clicks wins!

And so, they talk. They talk, talk, and talk. And then they talk some more.

The wonderful thing about 24/7 political media is its immediacy. Everything happens at once. The horrible thing is its immediacy. Everything happens at once.

There’s more information than context; more hot-take entertainment than actual substance. Audiences can’t tell what’s important — and what’s cheap political theater. (And, of course, this problem is compounded by ideologically motivated “experts” with a sharp tongue and a vested interest in parroting certain interpretations.)

That’s what’s going on today with Graham Platner’s ignoble exit from Maine’s Senate race. There’s a battle amongst the media to tell audiences what to think.

Some hot takes are noncontroversial: Politico wrote, “Collins’ Allies Think Platner’s Exit Makes Her Reelection Bid Tougher.” (Well, yeah. That’s literally why the Democrats orchestrated the hitjob.)

Other takes were so absurdly obvious, they kinda go without saying: MS NOW wrote, “The Foreseeability of Platner’s Downfall.” (Well, yeah. In hindsight, perhaps Platner wasn’t the most electable Nazi rapist the Dems could’ve picked. Live and learn.)

Back to das Zeichenbrett.

On X, plenty of folks were analyzing Graham Platner’s 11-minute-long video resignation, where he torched the Democratic establishment with a frickin’ flamethrower. Politico described it as “angry, gravel-voiced.”

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If you haven’t seen it yet, here it is:

My name might be on the ballot right now, but that ballot line belongs to the people of Maine. pic.twitter.com/RKVyLU76tm — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) July 9, 2026

I’ll simply call attention to the tone-deaf inclusion of his comments between 10:32 and 10:38:

I love this state. I love Maine. And I love Mainers in ways that I can’t really describe.

Dude. When you’ve been credibly accused of raping a Mainer, for the love of Bill Cosby, don’t talk like that!

Whoever left that line in his speech ought to be beaten over the head with a big bag of oyster shells. Like, WTF? That’s PR malpractice.

Either way, Platner is done. He might try to reinvent himself as a straight-talking podcaster, but it’ll have to be on a self-contained media ecosystem. The usual suspects — CNN, MS NOW, the network news — can’t hire him because of the nasty allegations. If he had a Checkers moment and knocked his exit speech out of the park, he could’ve salvaged his reputation (at least among liberals), but Platner had the exact wrong message at the exact wrong time.

He was far angrier at the Democratic establishment for withholding campaign funds than he was at the women who (in his words) falsely accused him of rape.

And that’s just not normal. Even if you wanted to support him, there’s too much cognitive dissonance. You can’t play the “wrongfully accused” card with kid gloves; you’ve gotta fully commit.

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If you’re the innocent victim of a horrible, terrible, false accusation, then act like it!

Instead, he dwelled on the “unfairness” of his punishment — and not the accusation that put his punishment in motion. He came across as the weird, angry guy from his Reddit posts.

It was bizarre: Platner spent so much time obsessing about his punishment that he neglected to make a case for his innocence. He offered no new evidence; no plausible, mitigating explanation. He simply insisted it wasn’t true and bemoaned the end of his candidacy.

Which left members of the “Believe All Women” party wondering why a guy with a Nazi tattoo and MULTIPLE allegations of assaulting women deserves the benefit of the doubt.

Short answer: He doesn’t. But his accuser(s) do.

And that’s gonna be the end result of the Platner PR trainwreck: It’s excellent news for Maine’s Democrats, because they can handpick his Senate replacement. It’s lousy news for Collins because she’d rather run against a Nazi rapist thug lunatic than a normie. (I mean, who wouldn’t?)

Furthermore, in the very short-term, Platner’s destroying his political viability AND dropping out was the best possible outcome for the Democrats. It’s manna from Heaven: He’s been so badly damaged, he can’t even play kingmaker anymore — which is bonkers for a candidate who won a whopping 72% of the vote just one month earlier.

But the long-term impact bodes horribly for the Dems. Five transformational changes await:

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The Democrats have lost their brand identity as the anti-Nazi, “Believe All Women” party. It’s deader than the dodo. The Donkeys can pretend it still exists. (Hey, they still pretend they’re the party of working men, day laborers, and blue-collar workers, even though that boat sailed over 10 years ago, too.) But their old brand is gone, and it’s not coming back. They’re now the party of class warfare and the revolutionary overthrow of capitalism/traditional Americana. This is the second time since 2024 that the Democrats have overturned the will of the voters and canceled a duly nominated, high-profile candidate: First was Joe Biden, then Graham Platner. This will reinforce the Dems’ emerging brand identity of being the cynical, make-it-up-as-you-go, “ends justify the means” party. (Voters are learning that the only thing “democratic” about the Democrats is their name.) The 2026 class of fresh-faced, DSA-affiliated candidates is perceptually tainted: If a dirtbag like Platner could slip through the vetting cracks, how many other dirtbags slipped through? Additionally, after their hearts were shattered and their trust so cruelly betrayed, it’ll be harder for left-wing activists to hitch their wagons to the next shiny object they see. Too many bad memories. (Platner won’t be the only one who suffers from PTSD.) That’s a bummer for dark horse Dems with 2028 dreams. The moral authority of all the leading Donkeys who enthusiastically wrapped their arms around Platner is depleted. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Ro Khanna, Ruben Gallego, Chris Murphy, and other big-named Dems with presidential aspirations have squandered their political capital on a Nazi-tatted (alleged) rapist. As such, the value of their endorsements is pretty much nonexistent. Like Platner, they won’t be playing kingmaker either. Antagonism between the establishment Democrats and the DSA/socialist wing will skyrocket. The establishment Dems blame the DSA for trying to push an improperly vetted madman into the Maine Senate seat — which would cost them a shot at the majority. The DSA/socialists blame the establishment for turning the screws on a duly nominated Senate candidate who supported their agenda. Neither side trusts the other — and with good reason! This means that we’re one step closer to a Democrat civil war.

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Platner won’t be on the ballot in November. But he won’t be forgotten either.

He was a history-making candidate after all.

One Last Thing: 2026 will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

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