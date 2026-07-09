So NOW Jon Ossoff Wants to Denounce Graham Platner — Kinda Sorta

For several months now, Graham Platner has made headlines with controversy upon controversy. The Nazi tattoo alone should have been enough to disqualify him, and if Democrats had any sense, they would’ve pushed him out last fall.

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I first wrote about Platner back in October:

One of the left’s favorite epithets to throw at conservatives is “Nazi.” The obvious connotations of authoritarianism make the word a pet insult, and I’m sure the racial overtones aren’t lost on Democrats either. The “Nazi” canard is funny in a way because more than a few Democrats are siding with those who want to eliminate the only Jewish state in the world. But also, one Democrat running for the Senate actually has a Nazi tattoo. You read that right: Graham Platner, who is one of the Democrats running to face squishy Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) next November, sports a Nazi symbol in ink. It’s a skull-and-crossbones “death head” symbol called a Totenkopf. According to Jewish Insider, Platner says that he got the tattoo when he was in the military serving in Croatia after a night of heavy drinking. Youthful indiscretion? We’ve all had those moments (Not me! Yeah, right.), and I know people who have tattoos that they regret. But people who know Platner say he flaunts the ink.

But he got worse and worse. Platner said that women should “act like an adult” to avoid assault, but then it turned out that he assaulted women. He sent explicit texts to multiple women after he married his wife. He posted inappropriate photos on an app that’s notorious for targeting minors.

Related: Graham Platner Somehow Finds Another Way to Get Grosser

Also, don’t forget that he liked to get his own little Nazi soldier to salute when he was in porta-potties. On second thought, let’s forget that.

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Platner called Purple Heart recipient Teddy Daniels “a dumb motherf****r who didn’t deserve to live.”

“Mr. Platner presents himself as a savior for working-class Americans while his background screams the opposite and his offensive comments about fellow veterans — including me — speak poorly of his character,” Daniels wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed in response to Platner’s nastiness.

Platner also has a weird alpha-male fixation that showed up in the grossest ways:

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"I would rape them to show them that I'm dominant." - Democrat Graham Platner



There's something seriously wrong with him. pic.twitter.com/ISIzNKn7qo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 4, 2026

You’d think that Democrats would be falling all over themselves to denounce Platner and the radicals who foisted him onto the campaign trail in Maine. Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) did:

FETTERMAN: “Bernie Sanders needs to apologize to the voters of Maine…More than anyone he pushed [Graham Platner] into the election, and he keeps pushing these communists and these awful anti-American people." pic.twitter.com/DUchpDpJTK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 9, 2026

But do you know who’s been curiously quiet? Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.). Back in October, I got a boilerplate quote from his office about the Nazi tattoo:

And then there’s Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), the Peach State’s first Jewish senator. He hasn’t publicly condemned Platner yet; however, PJ Media reached out to Ossoff’s staff for a comment. Ossoff’s campaign spokesperson said, “Sen. Ossoff condemns the Totenkopf and all Nazi symbols.” Ossoff and I disagree on pretty much everything, but I respect his condemnation of such heinous imagery.

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As recently as last month, Ossoff has been relatively quiet about the Platner problem. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution asked him about Platner, and he replied that he’s “focused on his own reelection fight in Georgia.”

Earlier this week, when the latest allegations came out, Ossoff flatly said, “Mr. Platner should withdraw his candidacy for the Senate.” Only after Platner became a drag on the national Democrats’ hopes did Ossoff manage a milquetoast denunciation.

“Jon Ossoff stayed silent through a Nazi tattoo, sexual assault, and exploiting children, proving he will tolerate the most disgusting behavior imaginable until it becomes a liability for political gain,” said RNC Spokeswoman Emma Hall.

Voters in Georgia ought to see what’s up. Ossoff could barely muster a condemnation of this odious member of his party. This is why he needs to go.

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