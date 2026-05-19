Graham Platner’s Deleted Posts Have Been Exposed — and They’re Revolting

Earlier this month, we reported that the NRSC has so much dirt on Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner that a party source warned he'd "have to leave the state. He won't just lose the race." That prediction is looking more prophetic by the day. Newly resurfaced posts from Platner's now-deleted "P-Hustle" Reddit account have added a stomach-turning new dimension to an already disqualifying record.

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Some of the posts are so gross, consider this a disclaimer that you shouldn’t read onward unless you’re ready to hear some sick details.

Fox News Digital reported the posts, which I’ll cover momentarily, describing them as part of a "growing trail of vulgar comments" that could define Platner's Senate bid.

Yeah, that's an understatement.

Among the unearthed material is a March 2017 post in the r/Military forum in which Platner described a sexual compulsion he apparently developed during his military service. "I still have to j***k off every time I sit in a porta-s**tter… that blue water smell conditioned me," he wrote from the P-Hustle account.

It gets more bizarre from there.

In a March 2021 r/USMC thread dedicated to "GWOT (Global War on Terror) D*** Art," Platner responded enthusiastically to a photo of an explicit penis drawing inside a portable toilet. "Oh s---!!! You've got the Hot Rod C--- from Manas!" he wrote, before going on to describe the graffiti with genuine reverence — saying he "sat there in sheer awe" and calling it "beautiful," "engorged and veiny," and moving "towards its penetrative glory."

That's the man Maine Democrats want in the United States Senate.

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"Graham Platner's explicit sexual behavior in public restrooms is deviant and deeply disturbing, especially from a man who blamed victims of sexual assault for their own rapes," Samantha Cantrell, NRSC regional press secretary, said in a statement.

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Democrats, being Democrats, will certainly try to excuse Platner’s disgusting comments, claiming they’re irrelevant because he was younger or whatever. What we’ve seen come to light about Platner so far is part of a pattern of disgusting attitudes and behavior that shouldn’t be rewarded with a seat in the U.S. Senate. For some reason, the Nazi tattoo wasn’t disqualifying to Democrat voters in Maine, but he’s also been documented posting misogynistic, homophobic, racist, anti-American, anti-military, and pro-communist comments online. He's also made disparaging remarks toward a wounded American soldier who earned a Purple Heart.

"Republicans are likely to use the resurfaced posts, along with others, to portray Platner as too erratic and extreme for statewide office as Democrats rally behind the first-time candidate," noted Fox News Digital:

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Mehek Cooke, a GOP strategist and senior national security and legal analyst for the Daily Signal, told Fox News Digital that, politically, Platner’s "vulgar" posts will "matter" to voters because they are "deciding whether Graham Platner has the judgment, temperament, and basic decency to represent Maine in the Senate." "His campaign has been built around authenticity and moral seriousness. These posts undercut both," Cooke said. "Platner is not a truth-teller. He is someone whose instincts appear crude, reckless, and deeply unserious. And by the way, if they were really ‘jokes,’ why delete the posts? That sounds less like humor and more like a CYA cleanup operation."

You better believe that if more revelations are coming, they’re going to get worse

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