BREAKING: Active Shooter at California Islamic Center

Sarah Anderson | 4:24 PM on May 18, 2026
Townhall Media

On Monday afternoon, the San Diego Police Department announced that they were on the scene at the Islamic Center of San Diego in the 7000 block of Eckstrom Avenue for a "reported active shooter." 

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Around 40 minutes later, just before 4 p.m. EDT, the police department announced that the scene was still active but contained. 

And around 15 minutes after that, the police department announced that the threat had been neutralized. 

This situation is quite chaotic right now, but here's what we know. 

Officer Anthony Carrasco, who is presumably with the San Diego Police Department, says he believes people have been shot. NBC News is reporting that two people have been killed and others are injured. The shooter has reportedly been "neutralized."  

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Aerial footage shows at least one person lying on the ground in a pool of blood, surrounded by law enforcement officers. It's not clear if this is the shooter or a victim. 

Fox News has video of officers escorting young children away from the scene. 

Here's a wider shot of the police presence on the scene: 

California Governor Gavin Newsom is currently being briefed on the situation, and his office posted on X that it is grateful for the first responders and for locals to follow all directions from authorities.  

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Here's more on the Islamic Center from WSB

The Islamic Center is the largest mosque in San Diego County, according to its website. The campus includes the Al Rashid School, which the website says offers courses in Arabic language, Islamic studies and the Quran.

The website says its mission is to not only serve the Muslim population but also 'work with the larger community to serve the less fortunate, to educate, and to better our nation.' Five daily prayers are held there, and the mosque works with other organizations and people of all faiths on social causes.

This is a developing story.

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Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson is a Georgia-based freelance writer and journalist, specializing in foreign policy, with a passion for Latin America and the Caribbean.  

When she's not writing, you can find her chasing animals on her small hobby farm, swimming every chance she gets, traveling, gardening, reading, or yelling at a Georgia Bulldogs or Atlanta Falcons football game like any good Southerner. 

You might also catch her watching State Department briefings to unwind.  

Email Sarah at [email protected].

Read more by Sarah Anderson

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

CALIFORNIA GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING SANCTUARY CITIES TERRORISM

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