BREAKING: Active Shooter at California Islamic Center

On Monday afternoon, the San Diego Police Department announced that they were on the scene at the Islamic Center of San Diego in the 7000 block of Eckstrom Avenue for a "reported active shooter."

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SDPD is on scene at the Islamic Center of San Diego in the 7000 block of Eckstrom Ave for a reported active shooter.



Please avoid the area. Updates to follow. #SDPDPIO — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) May 18, 2026

Around 40 minutes later, just before 4 p.m. EDT, the police department announced that the scene was still active but contained.

The scene at 7050 Eckstrom Ave is still active but contained. We have significant resources on scene at this time.



We have established a reunification location at 4125 Hathaway Street, SD, CA 92111 #SDPDPIO — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) May 18, 2026

And around 15 minutes after that, the police department announced that the threat had been neutralized.

The threat at the Islamic center has been neutralized.



Media staging has been established as the Northwest Corner of Lindbergh Park.



(4141 Ashford Street, SD, Ca, 92111)#SDPDPIO — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) May 18, 2026

This situation is quite chaotic right now, but here's what we know.

Officer Anthony Carrasco, who is presumably with the San Diego Police Department, says he believes people have been shot. NBC News is reporting that two people have been killed and others are injured. The shooter has reportedly been "neutralized."

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Aerial footage shows at least one person lying on the ground in a pool of blood, surrounded by law enforcement officers. It's not clear if this is the shooter or a victim.

Fox News has video of officers escorting young children away from the scene.

🇺🇸 A group of children at the mosque in San Diego where the active shooting happened just now are being led away



The shooter has been neutralized. 2 reportedly dead, one of them a security guard. Multiple injured. https://t.co/GbcmkOTlIc pic.twitter.com/0L0WXBnAcG — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 18, 2026

Here's a wider shot of the police presence on the scene:

NEW: Police are responding to an active shooter situation at the Islamic Center of San Diego, the largest Islamic center in San Diego County.



The center also houses Bright Horizon Academy, a pre-K through 3rd grade school. All children have been evacuated.



Fox News reports… pic.twitter.com/j19Vqg7pDh — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) May 18, 2026

California Governor Gavin Newsom is currently being briefed on the situation, and his office posted on X that it is grateful for the first responders and for locals to follow all directions from authorities.

>>@CAGovernor Gavin Newsom has been briefed on an evolving situation in Clairemont community of San Diego, near the Islamic Center.



The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (@Cal_OES) is coordinating with local law enforcement.



We are grateful to the first responders on the… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) May 18, 2026

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Here's more on the Islamic Center from WSB:

The Islamic Center is the largest mosque in San Diego County, according to its website. The campus includes the Al Rashid School, which the website says offers courses in Arabic language, Islamic studies and the Quran. The website says its mission is to not only serve the Muslim population but also 'work with the larger community to serve the less fortunate, to educate, and to better our nation.' Five daily prayers are held there, and the mosque works with other organizations and people of all faiths on social causes.

This is a developing story.

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