Multiple 2020 Election Fraud Investigations in Georgia and Arizona Are Underway

In recent weeks, Trump officials have been promising that bombshell evidence regarding 2020 election fraud would be coming. Both FBI Director Kash Patel and Monica Crowley, the U.S. government's chief of protocol, have said as much. On Sunday, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche sat down with Maria Bartiromo and confirmed that the Department of Justice has multiple active investigations into election fraud, specifically targeting Arizona and Georgia's Fulton County.

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Blanche didn't hedge. He didn't offer the usual bureaucratic non-answer. He said it directly: "Well, there's a ton of evidence that the election was rigged. That's not something the DOJ needs to tell you about. There's been evidence about that for many, many years. What I can tell you is that we have multiple investigations going on in Arizona, in Georgia, in Fulton County, Georgia.”

The questions driving those investigations are fundamental ones that, frankly, should have been asked and answered years ago. Why is it taking so long? Blanche addressed that head-on, too. "They're very good at hiding misconduct and hiding — hiding what they're doing," he said. "And so that's why we're very focused on finding out whether the right people voted, whether people who were supposed to vote voted, whether there was one vote cast per voter."

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Blanche acknowledged the frustration building among Americans who've been waiting years for accountability. "People will say to me, how long has it taken? Why is it taking so long?" he said. "And the reality, the answer to that is because it takes a lot of work to uncover what happened in 2020."

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This makes sense. Democrats put a lot of effort into perpetuating the myth that the 2020 election was “the most secure election in history,” and went to great lengths to silence those who dared even to question the official narrative. Obviously, those responsible for the kind of shenanigans we saw take place in 2020 aren’t just going to leave the evidence lying around. It takes, as Blanche put it, "good old-fashioned law enforcement police work” to get the job done. And we all know that had President Donald Trump not won the 2024 election, there wouldn’t even be an investigation. The Biden DOJ spent four years telling Americans there was nothing to see here. The Trump DOJ is at least willing to look. Whether these investigations produce indictments, a public report, or something else entirely, but FBI Director Kash Patel did say last month that accountability was coming. "We are going to be making arrests, and it's coming, and I promise you, it's coming soon," Patel said.

And Blanche made a promise. "I assure you, I assure the American people that as soon as we have something to say for it, whether it's charges, whether it's a report, whether it's the results of an investigation, the American people will learn about what we've uncovered."

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🚨 HOLY SMOKES. AG Todd Blanche just dropped a bombshell, confirming the DOJ has MULTIPLE active 2020 election fraud investigations in Georgia and Arizona



"We're very focused on finding out whether the right people voted, whether people that were supposed to vote voted, whether… pic.twitter.com/cZ7oFwzeJf — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 17, 2026

Trump promised us that he’d get answers about what really happened in 2020, and you can bet that is one of the main reasons they tried so hard to put him in prison before the election. The truth is coming out, and they can’t do a thing about it.

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