Here We Go Again: WHO Says Ebola Is Global Emergency as U.S. Virologist Smuggles in Pathogens

If Americans won’t have the meekness to get sick enough ahead of the midterm elections to justify lockdowns and all mail-in ballots, it seems globalists might be willing to manufacture another “global health emergency.” Hopefully Donald Trump and We the People are too smart to fall for that destructive nonsense twice.

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Naturally, many Americans will ask how an outbreak of Ebola in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) could possibly necessitate the World Health Organization (WHO) assuring the world that it is in imminent danger of Ebola contagion. But if there is one thing we learned from the COVID-19 lockdowns, it is that the WHO never lets reality interfere with its tyrannical overreach. At least the WHO acknowledged that the Ebola outbreak is not a full-on pandemic.

Fortunately, the Trump administration withdrew the United States from the WHO as of January, so presumably, no matter how much Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus and co. rave, they can’t pressure us into destroying our economy, undermining our elections, and wrecking the lives of millions of people again.

Does anyone else feel as if simply reading the WHO announcement below triggers a sort of PTSD? All of us suffered major life-changing crises because of the COVID-19 lockdowns, and I see the same sort of preliminary wording in the following announcement:

Pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 12 - Determination of a public health emergency of international concern, including a pandemic emergency of the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR), the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), after having consulted the States Parties where the event is known to be currently occurring, is hereby determining that the Ebola disease caused by Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), but does not meet the criteria of pandemic emergency, as defined in the IHR. The Director-General of WHO expresses his gratitude to the leadership of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda for their commitment to take necessary and vigorous actions to bring the event under control…The event constitutes a public health risk to other States Parties through the international spread of disease. International spread has already been documented, with two confirmed cases reported in Kampala, Uganda.

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So basically, two people in Uganda have Ebola at the same time as there is an outbreak in the DRC, and this is supposed to constitute an international health crisis. Seriously?

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Somehow, it seems rather ominous that this coincides with a purported investigation into a U.S. government-employed virologist who allegedly smuggled dangerous pathogens into the country, including monkeypox, which, if you remember, the media tried to scare us about before. Children’s Health Defense, which HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy founded, reported that the FBI was investigating Vincent Munster of the National Institutes of Health after he returned from the DRC with pathogen samples in his luggage.

Now, it is important to note that the FBI does not seem to have confirmed the investigation officially. Nor does one scientist smuggling in pathogens from the heart of the country now weaponized for a global health emergency mean there is a conspiracy. On the other hand, there were a lot of coincidences that authorities told us meant nothing ahead of and during the COVID-19 pandemic, so forgive me if I am a little suspicious — not of the new leadership of NIH, but of some of its employees. I do not trust a significant portion of America’s federal healthcare apparatus, nor politicians who love to exercise their power over people’s lives, whether that is for “climate change” or contagious diseases.

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The left’s hantavirus panic didn’t take off, so don’t be surprised if they try Ebola.

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