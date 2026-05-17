The AP Goes Manic Panic Over Muskets?

The streets of America are flowing with Democratic Party blood (figuratively speaking. Any real blood you see is likely that of a white person who was gutted by a career criminal still walking the streets because there are too many "justice-impacted" thugs serving the time for doing the crime).

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FACT-O-RAMA! No, I swear I didn't make up the term "justice-impacted" as a nice way of saying "convicted criminal."

Democrats have endured staggering defeats in the recent gerrymandering war and have responded just as you'd expect entitled communists to behave:

The Tennessee state capitol was invaded by insurrectionists today…



This is substantially worse than Jan 6th… they all should be arrested. pic.twitter.com/1btauq7CHY — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) May 7, 2026

Virginia Democrats got clown-slapped by the state's Supreme Court when they tried some redistricting skullduggery of their own. The Democrats' response: a plan to force every state Supreme Court justice out of office for simply doing their jobs and not allowing the donkeys to violate Virginia's constitution.

Gunophobic Minnesota House Democrats recently lost their latest attempt to disarm their citizens further, leaving one Democrat so cranky that she allegedly suggested that a Republican shoot himself.

The Democrat I just mentioned is the fatty acid with the green hair:

🚨 BREAKING: Several members of the Minnesota House Republican Caucus have confirmed to me that Rep. Aisha Gomez (D) told Rep. @elliottengenMN (R) to “go f*cking sh**t himself.”



The incident occurred during a Democrat “sit-in” after a radical gun control bill failed to pass. pic.twitter.com/7qVYLAWAnW — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 15, 2026

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The U.S. Supreme Court ended Virginia's gerrymandering pipe dream on Friday, which likely made for an interesting happy hour in Nancy Pelosi's office. Perhaps they pounded martinis and devised a scheme to replace every Supreme Court justice, too.

So, what's Plan B?

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger did snag quite a victory against the Second Amendment last week when she signed a bill into law that will keep Virginians from owning what some people call "assault weapons" and using magazines that hold more than 15 rounds of bullets freedom seeds. She did it all for the *kids*:

"I support the Second Amendment. But gun violence is the leading cause of death for children and teenagers in America, and that should motivate all of us to ask ourselves what we can do to mitigate this harm. — VA Gov. Spanberger

Except she didn't do it for the *kids* because that gun "statistic" isn't real.

FACT-O-RAMA! As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "Taking into account all types of firearm injuries, including homicides, suicides, and unintentional injuries, firearm injuries were the leading cause of death among children and teens ages one to 19 in 2020 and 2021." This figure conveniently does not include toddlers who are less than a year old and succumb to various causes of infant mortality. It also includes 18- and 19-year-olds, who are legally adults and not kids. Most importantly, it doesn't mention that many of these "kids' deaths" are due to various types of gang bang thuggery, like the Daleville, Ala., mass shooting in April 2023, when 36 people were shot at a birthday party, killing four, one of whom was 18 and one of whom was 19. Four of the five shooters were recently given paltry five-year sentences (the fifth shooter was a child, and his record is sealed).

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I can see why snot goblins on the left want to ban AR-15s, as they are mighty fine weapons when it comes to fighting a tyrannical 'gubment, so naturally they gotta go (GOOD LUCK!!). But then, just as I thought we had seen all the gun hate, along came the AP to cry about the gun the gun few have and fewer know how to use: the musket.

A musket from 1776 can fire a lead ball at a velocity of around 1,000 feet per second.



Imagine what that can do to a human body. Yet under federal and most state laws, it’s exempt from gun regulations. Many antique or replica guns aren’t considered firearms and even convicted… pic.twitter.com/RBT5ihazdA — The Associated Press (@AP) May 14, 2026

FACT-O-RAMA! Your various .556 rounds travel between roughly 1,700 - 3,200 feet per second.

Liberals should love the musket for the following reasons:

They can only hold one bullet at a time. There are no pesky "high-cap" mags involved.

They take a while to reload. There are no annoying "speed loaders."

There have been no known musket drive-by shootings.

Gang shootouts would have to be canceled if it began to rain.

Dadeville police found 89 shell casings at the aforementioned mass shooting. If the five attackers had muskets, they would have needed about 20 minutes to fire that many rounds in a dark room.

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FACT-O-RAMA! During the Civil War, a good soldier could fire his musket three rounds per minute.

How dangerous can a musket be in 2026?

STRIKES AND BALLS-O-RAMA! To be fair, some 24-year-old clown robbed a liquor store with a mid-19th-century derringer last December in Oklahoma. My thought: most 24-year-olds can't drive stick, so I doubt they can load a pistol from 1840.

Democrats like to say, "The Founding Fathers didn’t write the 2nd Amendment knowing that we would someday have laser-guided, fully totally automatic assault weapons with optional chainsaws; they wrote only about muskets!" So, then leave the muskets alone.

I suspect the attack on the musket is a well-timed attempt to mock the very gun that brought us to the impending 250th birthday of our great nation on July 4th of this year, and nothing more.

Two of the 45 goals of communism target our Constitution and those who wrote it:

29. Discredit the American Constitution by calling it inadequate, old-fashioned, out of step with modern needs, a hindrance to cooperation between nations on a worldwide basis. 30. Discredit the American Founding Fathers. Present them as selfish aristocrats who had no concern for the “common man.”

So, why not besmirch the guns that got us here? This seems like something the liberal toilet people would do.

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They'll have to peel back my cold, dead fingers to get my blunderbus.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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