Rabbi Michael Barclay's Iran War Update for May 16

May this new week bring strength, courage, and safety to Israel and the U.S., as we continue to navigate through these challenging times.

It is always important to treasure victories of all kinds, especially those that lift our spirits and our souls. Israel took second place in the Eurovision competition today. This is the second time in a row that Israel has taken the silver, despite the continual protests and demonstrations against the country and the artists who have performed on Israel’s behalf. In case you are unaware, since 1956, Eurovision has been an annual international song competition organized by the European Broadcasting Union; voting is a combination of jury votes and audience votes. You can see the songs from both this year and 2025:

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2025 - "New Day Will Rise" -

2026 - "Michelle": this is the official Eurovision music video.

But it is important to understand these powerful lyrics in English.

This may seem like a lot of time spent on a pop song about a man who has a toxic love with a woman who only keeps hurting him. That is, until you realize what most Israelis recognized weeks ago, and most of the world is just starting to understand: this is not just a song about a man and a woman; it is a song about the toxic love that Jews have for Europe, a continent that they love, have lived in for centuries, and have had faith in but which continues to betray and abuse them. (If you want to understand this deeper, Eylon Levy does a brilliant commentary.)

It seems that Europe has fallen to Jew-haters and jihadi gangs, but this beautiful song is a reminder that although our love for Europe is currently painful, sad, and toxic, we still have hope and love for the continent. It is also a cautionary tale of what could, God forbid, happen in America.

It has been announced and confirmed that on Friday, Izz al-Din Haddad, the military wing chief of Hamas known as "the ghost of al-Qassam" and the successor to Sinwar, was assassinated in Rimal. Hamas spent Saturday trying to elect a new leader, but none has been settled on yet.

Iran has reported that it will reopen its stock market, which has been closed since the war started. Given that Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization had said that "the suspension of stock market activity since the start of the war was intended to protect shareholders' assets, prevent panic-driven trading," it seems odd that they would reopen it now... except that it is an incredibly good way to launder money and help the economic situation in Iran, which is suffering as a result of not being able to sell oil at the same pace as usual.

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While Hezbollah has been continuing its attacks on Israel, and Israel has been systematically destroying Hezbollah bases, launchers, and sites (over 440 so far); there was not a lot of information being released about the US plans with Iran while Trump was in China. But on Saturday, President Trump posted an AI-generated image on his Truth Social account showing Iranian ships in stormy seas, with the caption: "This was the calm before the storm." We shall see if a storm is actually coming, if Iran continues to re-arm and stand strong, or if either through military might or diplomatic negotiations the challenges in the region are resolved.

It is true that "man plans and God laughs", and there is no real way to know what is going to happen in the region in the next days, weeks, and months. But we do know that there are things that we must continue to do.

Have faith in God, and really pray from the depths of our souls for both America and Israel. And we must act.

Act by having the courage to speak up against people you encounter who spread the fallacious propaganda about Iran, Palestine, and Gaza. It is the obligation of each of us to counter the lies that have been perpetuated by speaking truth.

And we need to act by giving charity: of time, money, and/or energy. The Bnai Zion Hospital in Haifa is in desperate need of help, as the attacks in the north, although not as reported, have continued from Hezbollah. I implore you to give to the hospital by clicking HERE. Your donation is 100% tax deductible, saves physical lives, and helps more than you realize in the spiritual realms, where the roots of this fight is truly happening.

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May we all remember that when we do something positive in the world; it creates a shift in the spiritual world; which then manifests as something new and good back in the physical.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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