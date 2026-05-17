Bill Maher Calls Out the Democrats' Antisemitism

Bill Maher has had enough.

On the latest episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, he delivered a blistering rebuke of the Democratic Party’s antisemitism.

"Having become a nation on May 14th, 78 years ago, everyone must either wish [Israel] a happy birthday or admit they're anti-Semitic," Maher said. He was quick to note that it's everyone's right to hold whatever views they want, but he's fed up with the camouflage. "Enough with hiding behind Israel or Zionism or Netanyahu."

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His central argument was simple: the obsession with Israel, above all the genuinely monstrous regimes on the planet, is the tell. "If you think, as so many do now, that when it comes to human rights, Israel is the monster country of all time, you either don't read or you don't care about your own hypocrisy," he said. "Because there are so many worse places. China. Russia. Sudan. Iran. Myanmar. Haiti. The Congo. North Korea. All way worse. And that's how you know it's anti-Semitism. It's the inconsistency."

But you know… no Jews, no news.

He pointed to an editor at the American Prospect who apparently wrote that "Israel is a brainwashed, psychopathic death cult that might need to be nuked to save the human race,” and yet nobody blinked. That kind of rhetoric used to be the exclusive property of fever-swamp corners of the internet. Now it's showing up in mainstream liberal media, and the left shrugs.

Maher also made clear that this isn’t a problem unique to the left. Tucker Carlson bizarrely platformed Nick Fuentes and Holocaust deniers and muses openly about "who really was the bad guy in World War II?" It’s a fair point, but antisemitism has become part of the cultural identity of the Democratic Party. And liberal media outlets treat rabid antisemites on the left as mainstream voices. For example, the New York Times puts Hasan Piker on their podcast and labels him "a progressive mind" — a man who says "Zionists should be treated the same as Nazis, which I assume means hung at Nuremberg."

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"That's what progressive is now?” Maher asked. ”I guess so."

Jewish people in the U.S. and Europe now hide Stars of David in public, afraid of being attacked. But the keffiyeh? Maher noted dryly, "You can wear that anywhere. You can wear it to Fiddler on the Roof and you'll get applause." Jew hatred, he said flatly, "isn't just acceptable now, it's cool. Celebrities love it and make it trendy. It's the new Che Guevara T-shirt."

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"There is a frothing anxiousness for the literal extermination of this one group. And Democrats, where are you?" He accused the party of cowardice dressed up as coalition management. "If any other minority group was being talked about this way, you'd break out the kente cloth and have ten benefit concerts." Instead, because TikTok has poisoned so many of their constituents against Israel, Democrats are choosing to indulge the anti-Semitism rather than correct it.

He went after the Democratic presidential hopefuls specifically for their proud distancing from AIPAC. "Oh, please, you take money from crypto and factory farmers and big tech from Diddy and Weinstein and Epstein, but AIPAC is too far?" He argued that performative rejection of the Israeli lobby only hands ammunition to actual anti-Semites.

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I’ve been calling out the mainstreaming of antisemitism in the Democratic Party for years, and it keeps getting worse. It’s nice to see someone on the left calling it out, too.

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