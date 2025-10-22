The Dem With the Nazi Tattoo

One of the left’s favorite epithets to throw at conservatives is “Nazi.” The obvious connotations of authoritarianism make the word a pet insult, and I’m sure the racial overtones aren’t lost on Democrats either.

The “Nazi” canard is funny in a way because more than a few Democrats are siding with those who want to eliminate the only Jewish state in the world. But also, one Democrat running for the Senate actually has a Nazi tattoo.

You read that right: Graham Platner, who is one of the Democrats running to face squishy Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) next November, sports a Nazi symbol in ink. It’s a skull-and-crossbones “death head” symbol called a Totenkopf. According to Jewish Insider, Platner says that he got the tattoo when he was in the military serving in Croatia after a night of heavy drinking.

Youthful indiscretion? We’ve all had those moments (Not me! Yeah, right.), and I know people who have tattoos that they regret. But people who know Platner say he flaunts the ink.

“He said, ‘Oh, this is my Totenkopf,’” the former acquaintance told Jewish Insider recently, speaking on the condition of anonymity to address a sensitive issue. “He said it in a cutesy little way.” The exchange occurred in 2012 at Tune Inn, a popular dive on Capitol Hill where Platner later worked as a bartender and was a frequent patron while he attended The George Washington University on the G.I. bill, according to the former acquaintance. He would often take his shirt off drinking with friends late at night at the bar, and on at least one occasion had stated he knew what the tattoo represented, the former acquaintance recalled. Platner gave varying accounts of the image during this time, saying at one point he was aware it was a Totenkopf when he had first gotten the tattoo several years prior and at another time claiming he had not known, according to the former acquaintance. The mixed accounts indicate that Platner has at least long been aware of the symbols’s connection to Nazism, even as he said in the podcast interview he was not familiar with any such association when he chose to get the tattoo.

“It was not until I started hearing from reporters and DC insiders that I realized this tattoo resembled a Nazi symbol,” he replied when Jewish Insider asked him directly. “I absolutely would not have gone through life having this on my chest if I knew that — and to insinuate that I did is disgusting. I am already planning to get this removed.”

Platner’s political director, Genevieve McDonald, recently resigned from the campaign. She posted on Facebook about the tattoo: “Graham has an anti-Semitic tattoo on his chest. He's not an idiot, he's a military history buff. Maybe he didn't know it when he got it, but he got it years ago and he should have had it covered up because he knows damn well what it means.”

Platner has courted controversy for now-deleted Reddit posts, including ones where he called rural white Americans “racist” and “stupid” and wondered why black people “don’t tip.” And worse, according to the Bangor Daily News, he doesn’t regret some of his statements:

While he disavowed those posts made on various left-wing subreddits around 2020-21, Platner still stands by another post telling conservative musician Ted Nugent to “suck a d**k,” according to CNN, which first reported about the posts deleted ahead of his campaign launch. “To be fair,” Platner told CNN. “I’m not really regretful of that one.”

Two prominent Jewish senators, Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), had different reactions to Platner:

Sanders "of course" standing w/embattled #MESen hopeful Platner. Full answer below on Nazi tat



Schumer calls Janet Mills "best candidate to retire" Collins & a "tested two-term governor." Will “let the people of Maine decide” if Platner's disqualifyinghttps://t.co/1UhzNfNcxD pic.twitter.com/WHyWeudSo1 — Ramsey Touchberry (@ramsberry1) October 21, 2025

And then there’s Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), the Peach State’s first Jewish senator. He hasn’t publicly condemned Platner yet; however, PJ Media reached out to Ossoff’s staff for a comment. Ossoff’s campaign spokesperson said, “Sen. Ossoff condemns the Totenkopf and all Nazi symbols.” Ossoff and I disagree on pretty much everything, but I respect his condemnation of such heinous imagery.

Here’s the thing: Platner needs to go. If I were a Democrat in Maine, I would never want him representing me.

Author's note: Hat tip to my friend and colleague Sarah Anderson for the headline idea.

