Former Republican Senator Announces Grim Cancer Diagnosis

"There’s not a good time to tell your peeps you’re now marching to the beat of a faster drummer — but the season of Advent isn’t the worst. As a Christian, the weeks running up to Christmas are a time to orient our hearts toward the hope of what’s to come."

Advertisement

That's what former Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse wrote on social media on Tuesday when announcing that he was diagnosed with "metastasized. Stage 4 pancreatic cancer last week" and admitted he is "gonna die."

"Advanced pancreatic is nasty stuff; it’s a death sentence. But I already had a death sentence before last week too — we all do," he said. "I’m blessed with amazing siblings and half-a-dozen buddies that are genuinely brothers. As one of them put it, 'Sure, you’re on the clock, but we’re all on the clock.' Death is a wicked thief, and the bastard pursues us all."

He continued, "Still, I’ve got less time than I’d prefer." Sasse, who is only 53, said that over the past year, he's grown closer with his wife, Melissa, calling her "the best friend a man could ever have."

The father of three also mentioned some of his children's most recent accomplishments:

Seven months ago, Corrie was commissioned into the Air Force and she’s off at instrument and multi-engine rounds of flight school. Last week, Alex kicked butt graduating from college a semester early even while teaching gen chem, organic, and physics (she’s a freak). This summer, 14-year-old Breck started learning to drive. (Okay, we’ve been driving off-book for six years — but now we’ve got paper to make it street-legal.) I couldn’t be more grateful to constantly get to bear-hug this motley crew of sinners and saints.

"I’ll have more to say. I’m not going down without a fight," Sasse added. "One sub-part of God’s grace is found in the jawdropping advances science has made the past few years in immunotherapy and more. Death and dying aren’t the same — the process of dying is still something to be lived. We’re zealously embracing a lot of gallows humor in our house, and I’ve pledged to do my part to run through the irreverent tape."

Advertisement

He concluded, "But for now, as our family faces the reality of treatments, but more importantly as we celebrate Christmas, we wish you peace: “The people walking in darkness have seen a great light; on those living in the land of deep darkness a light has dawned….For to us a son is given” (Isaiah 9)."

Sasse served as senator from 2015 to 2023 before stepping down and taking a job as president at the University of Florida. After about 17 somewhat tumultuous months at Florida, he left that position, citing his wife's "recent epilepsy diagnosis." However, he stayed on to teach a "GOP-mandated civic program devoted to research and teaching about Western civilization and the principles of a free society" at the university.

Before his time in the Senate, Sasse served in numerous other public positions under President George W. Bush. He was chief of staff for the Justice Department's Office of Legal Policy, an advisor for the Department of Homeland Security, counselor to the secretary at the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and assistant secretary for planning and evaluation at HHS. Throughout that time, he also worked as a professor at the University of Texas at Austin.

Sasse has never shied away from his Christian faith and has always held staunchly conservative views, and during his time in the Senate, he became disillusioned with the GOP. He also refused to support Donald Trump in his 2016 presidential bid, becoming one of the louder voices of the "Never Trump" movement.

Advertisement

But none of that matters now. As JD Vance just posted on X, "I'm very sorry to hear this, Ben. May God bless you and your family." God bless them, indeed, as they face the battle ahead.

Here's Sasse's announcement in its entirety if you'd like to read it and/or wish him well:

Friends-



This is a tough note to write, but since a bunch of you have started to suspect something, I’ll cut to the chase: Last week I was diagnosed with metastasized, stage-four pancreatic cancer, and am gonna die.



Advanced pancreatic is nasty stuff; it’s a death sentence.… — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) December 23, 2025

If you've ever considered becoming a PJ Media VIP member, now is the perfect time. We're running a HUGE 74% off sale through the Christmas season. Join today and pay just $12.74 to gain access for the entire year. Not only do you get perks, like an ad-free experience, the chance to interact with our team, and access to exclusive stories, but you also ensure that we can continue to bring you the stories the mainstream media won't in 2026. With the midterms coming up, conservative voices are more important than ever. Click here to sign up today and use the code word MERRY74 to get the discount. We'll see you in the comments sections!