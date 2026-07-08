WATCH: Trump Humiliates MS NOW Reporter During Ankara Presser

Rudy Takala | 3:10 PM on July 08, 2026
AP Photo/Emrah Gurel

President Donald Trump humiliated an MS NOW reporter at a press conference in Ankara, Turkey, on Wednesday, taking her attempt to ask a question as license to rhetorically devastate the “failing network.”     

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The incident occurred when Ines de La Cuetara — who joined the network in December as an international reporter in London — attempted to ask a question, saying, “Mr. President, you said today — Ines de La Cuetara with MS NOW — you said today that countries…”.    

A befuddled Trump replied, “You’re with who?”        

La Cuetara attempted to clarify, but she quickly discovered why Trump is commonly recognized as the most gifted rhetorical craftsman in America.          

 Also read: Good News Is, Platner Just Killed the Democrats' Brand. Bad News Is, You’re Gonna HATE What Replaces It.

“MS NOW? What a — that’s a failing network,” the president riffed. “Why would you want to work for them? MS NOW, can you imagine? They wanted to get away. They took the name NBC because they were embarrassed by it. Go ahead, let’s go.”      

La Cuetara proceeded to ask whether countries that were unsupportive in the United States’ war against Iran — including Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom — “should … be attacked” by Iran.                        

     Related: Trump Calls Iranian Leaders 'Scum' but Talks May Continue

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"I’ll tell you what, number one, Spain has been very bad, but Italy has been good, and almost all countries have been good," Trump replied. "They just had a bad moment. They didn’t help us. We didn’t need their help, but ... if I wanted help, [they would have said], 'Sir, we would rather remain on sidelines,' and I didn’t like that answer.'"                            

He added that the UK "gave an answer that was sort of weirder than that. They went out, I said, 'Would you like to help?' [They said] 'We do, we want to wait until the war is over.' This was not spirit of Winston Churchill."             

But with the dust beginning to settle, the president noted that unity is in the air. "If there is one word that comes out of today, it’s unification. I’ve never seen anything like it. Every one of those countries — they love us. They love each other. There was tremendous unification. It was a nice thing to say, and it was a very fair question too."     

     Also read: Release the Clowns! Desperate Dems Send in the Odd Squad, Hilarity Ensues

You can watch the key part of the exchange above courtesy of Newsbusters' Curtis Houck.    

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Rudy Takala

Rudy Takala is a journalist who has worked for the Washington Examiner, The Hill, and Fox News, among others. A Minnesota native, he currently lives in Washington, D.C. 

Read more by Rudy Takala

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN LIBERAL MEDIA MSNBC

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