Why Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson Took the Strange Road

Public figures don't usually announce a break with their old world. They drift first, test language, and find out what their new audience rewards. Then one day the old followers look up and wonder when skepticism became obsession, when criticism became conspiracy, and when a commentator they trusted began giving shelter to claims they once would've rejected.

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Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens didn't take identical roads, but both ended up in a similar fight. Each built a large conservative audience by attacking institutional power, media groupthink, and foreign-policy consensus.

Those instincts weren't invented last week; Carlson had been skeptical of open-ended wars long before he left Fox News in April 2023. Owens had been railing against elite double standards and foreign entanglements before her split with The Daily Wire in March 2024.

The harder question isn't whether people are allowed to change. Of course they are, but the harder question is what happens when a valid suspicion of power becomes a machine that accepts almost any claim as long as it wounds the right enemy.

Carlson's turn isn't merely that he opposes Ukraine aid or questions U.S. commitments abroad. Those are arguments with a long American history. The problem is the company he has elevated and the way his platform has blurred the line between dissent and rehabilitation.

His 2024 interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the Kremlin two hours to launder its version of Ukraine's history before a massive Western audience. Carlson said he wanted Americans to hear from the other side.

Critics saw something else: a hostile ruler getting room to lecture while his own war had already crushed cities, kidnapped children, and filled cemeteries.

The pattern deepened when Carlson hosted Darryl Cooper and presented him as possibly the “best and most honest popular historian in the United States.” Cooper used the appearance to portray Winston Churchill as the “chief villain of the Second World War,” a claim that turns the moral order of the 20th century on its head. Churchill was flawed, stubborn, imperial, and often wrong, but he was also not the man who invaded Poland, built the camps, or lit Europe on fire.

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Then came Nick Fuentes; Carlson's site lists the October 2025 interview at 133 minutes. Fuentes isn't some obscure dissident with a strange tax plan; he has a public record of racism, misogyny, Holocaust denial, and conspiracy theories about Jews.

During the interview, Fuentes described “organized Jewry” as a central challenge. Carlson's defenders called the sit-down meeting just a conversation. Many critics, however, saw an attempt at normalization.

A man with Carlson's reach doesn't merely “ask questions” when he gives two friendly hours to a figure like Fuentes, making the fringe look less radioactive.

Owens' path is different but no less serious. Her break with The Daily Wire was often described as a clash over Israel and Gaza, an incomplete description. A conservative can oppose foreign aid to Israel, a Christian can criticize Israeli military action, and a taxpayer can say America shouldn't fund any foreign war.

None of that is antisemitism.

Owens' controversy came from the extra cargo she kept loading onto those arguments. Before her exit, critics cited remarks about “political Jews,” claims about a “small right” of Jewish people using identity to shield sinister conduct, and her social media engagement with a post invoking the old blood libel smear about Jews and Christian blood.

The Daily Wire's Jeremy Boreing announced the company had ended its relationship with her; Owens reported that she was “finally free.”

Afterward, the language didn't cool. Owens drew fresh condemnation in 2024 after calling documented Nazi medical experiments by Josef Mengele “bizarre propaganda.”

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She said critics were missing her broader point, but the damage was obvious. Holocaust history doesn't need podcasters casually implying that some of its worst crimes sound made up.

Survivors carried scars, records exist, and bodies were counted. A person can criticize World War II myths without treating Nazi atrocities like rumors.

By 2026, major Jewish organizations were cataloging a broader pattern: claims about Jewish control, Israel, Chabad, the slave trade, 9/11, and other conspiracies. Readers don't have to accept every watchdog's framing to see the problem.

A commentator who keeps landing in the same ditch can't blame every critic for noticing the mud.

So why did they take the strange road? Partly because their earlier instincts had a real foundation. Iraq shattered trust in the foreign policy class. Legacy media spent years treating obvious public doubts as moral defects. Intelligence agencies, tech platforms, universities, and corporate media all burned credibility.

A generation of viewers learned to ask who benefits, who is hiding documents, who is lying, and who gets protected.

But distrust isn't a substitute for proof. Once a person decides every institution is corrupt, the next temptation is to believe any story the institution denies. That's how skepticism curdles; the old gatekeepers failed, so the new crowd builds a bonfire and calls every spark illumination.

The independent media economy makes the slide even faster. A network boss once imposed limits, sometimes for cowardly reasons and sometimes for sane ones.

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Independent platforms replace those limits with direct audience hunger; the audience clicks harder when the host says the forbidden thing, invites the banned guest, or hints that the real villains are hidden behind the curtain. Each escalation trains the next one.

Carlson and Owens both found that the loudest part of the audience doesn't reward caution. It rewards the feeling of having penetrated the lie. In that world, “I don't know” sounds weak. “They don't want you to know” sounds brave.

The former is often more truthful, while the latter pays better.

History has room for real conversions. Whittaker Chambers broke from communism because evidence of evil became impossible to carry. Malcolm X returned from Mecca with a wider human vision than the one he had preached before.

People can change because truth corners them, but a real conversion usually grows more exacting over time. It becomes more careful, not less. It handles evidence with more discipline, not more appetite.

The tragedy of Carlson and Owens isn't that they questioned power; America needs people willing to do that. The tragedy is that both show how useful instinct can become a counterfeit religion. Suspicion becomes identity. Audience applause becomes confirmation, former allies become enemies, and every criticism becomes proof of persecution.

The reader's job isn't to defend a personality through every turn in the road, and it's not the reader's job to test the claim. Opposing a war can be honorable; smearing people isn't. Challenging propaganda can be useful; replacing it with lazier propaganda isn't. Interviewing hard figures can serve the public, but making extremists look like misunderstood truth-tellers serves something else.

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Carlson and Owens didn't simply “evolve.” They moved through a media world that rewards grievance, certainty, and taboo-breaking. Some of their old questions were indeed fair. Some of their newer answers deserve the criticism they received.

An audience of objective thinkers should be able to hold both thoughts at once without surrendering its conscience to either camp.

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