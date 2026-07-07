America’s Factory Floor Is Still Its Greatest Superpower

America's enemies have never feared our committee hearings; they fear the sound of American factories waking up.

A nation that builds its own medicine, chips, ships, steel, tools, trucks, and energy systems is harder to bully, starve, and much harder to beat.

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The latest manufacturing numbers offer a reminder the country needed: the factory floor is still one of America's truest sources of power.

U.S. manufacturing slightly cooled in June, but the bigger story still holds. The Institute for Supply Management said its Manufacturing PMI registered 53.3 in June after May hit 94.0, the highest reading since May 2022. Readings above 50 show expansion, and June marked the sixth straight month of growth. New orders also stayed in expansion at 56.0.

S&P Global's June manufacturing PMI told a similar story, even after a downward revision. Its index registered 53.9, down from 55.1 in May, but still in expansion for the 11th straight month.

Output growth slowed from May's surge, while firms still reported better operating conditions. America isn't out of the woods, and factory hiring remains uneven, but the direction is better than the defeatists want to admit.

The Federal Reserve added a caution light: manufacturing output was unchanged in May after rising 0.7% in April, while overall industrial production edged up 0.1%. Capacity utilization sat at 76.2%, below its long-run average.

In other words, the machine is running, but it still has room to run even harder.

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America has seen this before.

Isoruku Yamamoto, the Japanese admiral who planned the Pearl Harbor attack, understood the danger of waking American industry. The famous “sleeping giant” line is difficult to prove, but the underlying fear was real.

Yamamoto knew Japan needed early victories because a long war against U.S. production would become a nightmare. American yards, plants, rail lines, and workers turned distance and raw material into a war-winning force.

Manufacturing isn't nostalgia; it's sovereignty with grease under its nails. During COVID, Americans learned what happens when a great country depends on distant supply chains for masks, medicines, parts, and basic goods.

The lesson wasn't complicated: a country that can't build what it needs has to beg, borrow, or steal whenever it can.

President Donald Trump has made domestic production a central part of his economic message, and companies are responding in areas that count.

The piece in The Daily Torch points to investment promises in pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, electrical equipment, and other critical goods.

U.S. manufacturing is rising across a multitude of critical industries including petroleum, computers and electronics, mineral products, electrical equipment, machinery, appliances, transportation equipment, printing, textile mills, and food and beverages. The manufacturing boom is a result of President Donald Trump’s two-pronged economic approach to court companies with reduced corporate tax burdens signed into law with the One Big Beautiful Bill Act while making importing goods from foreign countries costly. Speaking at a campaign stop in a Mack Trucks facility in Macungie, Pa. on June 23, President Trump touted manufacturing’s impact on job creation, “[M]ore Americans are working today than at any time in the history of our country. And we’ve created over… 32,000 new jobs just starting in Pennsylvania alone. David, you have to get ready for that. And in the last few months alone, we’ve added 2,600 Pennsylvania manufacturing jobs. And that number is going to go much, much higher as the factories start to open.” The approach is working, with U.S. manufacturing reaching a four-year high in May. Companies are committing to expanding the creation of products like prescription drugs, semiconductors, safe electrical equipment, and many more products on American soil as a result of the strategy.

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Some of those pledges will take years to prove out. The test isn't the press release; the test is whether concrete gets poured, machines get installed, and people get hired.

Washington should remember its proper place. It can secure the border, protect trade rules, keep taxes sane, cut permitting delays, open energy, and stop smothering employers with paperwork.

America can't bureaucrat itself into prosperity; the free market builds because owners, investors, engineers, machinists, welders, truckers, and buyers make millions of hard choices every day.

The left often treats manufacturing like a museum exhibit or a union postcard.

It's neither.

It's the hard center of national independence. If America keeps rebuilding its industrial base, our allies will trust us more, our enemies will think twice, and our own people will have work that makes something real.

The factory floor never stopped being America's superpower. It only needed room to breathe.

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