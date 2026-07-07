'Tokyo Bros' Go to Tehran to Call for 'Death to America,' and We Have Questions About Treason

What does it take to get arrested for treason around here, anyway? The last person to be arrested for working for the enemy and against the United States was Tomoya Kawakita, an American who switched sides to become a Japanese POW slave labor camp overseer who brutalized American soldiers in World War II. Then there was Tokyo Rose, who served the Imperial Japanese as a radio propagandist. Old Tokyo was arrested, tried, and convicted when she tried to get back into the U.S. after the war.

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And that gives me an idea.

I don't know about you, but I think that's a splendid idea for what I've dubbed the "Tokyo Bros," two American media influencers who went to Tehran to lead cheers with the "Death to America" crowd and fete the dead Iranian ayatollah. They claimed that the dead ayatollah was "fighting for humanity" against "evil" Zionists when he met his 72 old bags in the afterlife.

That's no hyperbole. This guy, Jackson Hinkle, a communist and anti-American — but I repeat myself — was on stage and literally led a "Death to America" and "Down with America" chant over the weekend in an IRGC-approved massive crowd in Iran. We know it was an approved propaganda ploy because, were it a collection of thousands of "free" Iranians rising up against the dead-ender Twelvers, the Basij would have mowed them down like they did the estimated 42,000 souls murdered during Iranian street protests last January. Wink, wink.

Iran is a righteous nation 💪 https://t.co/VHQgHUjBwU — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinkle) July 8, 2026

Nobody was mowing down Hinkle on his IRGC's useful idiot star turn. No, he got a personalized tour of dead Iranian leaders and got to be an MC before the throngs he led in anti-American sloganeering at the personal behest of the IRGC.

Jewish Zionist Nazis like Randy Fine have taken our government hostage to genocide Gaza & nuke Iran



Their rein of terror is coming to a close — I look forward to returning to a free America https://t.co/obg0JD1X17 — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinkle) July 7, 2026

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I don't wish to be indelicate or anything, but we're in a hot war with Iran at the moment. We were just dropping bombs and strafing some bad hombres on Tuesday morning. Hinkle amplified this message about killing the president while he was over in Tehran.





Here's the entire video.

In Tehran, demonstrators carried posters with red crosshairs over the faces of American politicians and media figures, including Trump, Ben Shapiro, Laura Loomer, Miriam Adelson, and Lindsey Graham, warning that their heads would roll pic.twitter.com/b7axksEvgh — The Gulag (@WelcomeTheGulag) July 6, 2026

And this guy's on the side of the ... Nazis?

❤️🇮🇷 DOWN WITH ZIONISTS!



Thank you to my brother Hossein Taheri for allowing me to join you in Enqelab Square. pic.twitter.com/VOcIBIvEdG — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinkle) July 7, 2026

Why would we want that treasonous bastard to come back to our country in anything less than a ball, chain, and leg irons?

Check it Out: Explosive Spencer Pratt Video Dismantles Mamdani and Communism

Then there was Sid Vicious Blumenthal's son (Hillary's boy, Media Matters et al.), Max Blumenthal, who visited Tehran to fanboy over what a great guy the dead ayatollah was and be the hypeman for "these popular mobilization rallies" that have been approved by our sworn enemies in the IRGC.

This is @MaxBlumenthal. He’s a “journalist” from the US. Max is in Tehran, Iran, honoring the dead ayatollah yesterday and propping up the Iranian regime that were responsible for the deaths of Americans for decades. We’re also at war with them.



Get to know Max. He’s the son of… — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 7, 2026

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We recognize that Americans have free speech rights, but ... pssst ... treason on foreign soil isn't protected free speech. Pass it on.

I sure hope the FBI has a posse waiting for the boys and that chick wearing the head scarf who used to work for Senator Fauxcahontas, and who, in Tehran, called the dead ayatollah the "greatest leader of her life."

Former Democrat staffer for Elizabeth Warren, Calla Walsh, attends Ayatollah Khamenei’s funeral in Tehran, declaring him to be the greatest leader of her life. pic.twitter.com/ImCh8uILas — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) July 4, 2026

They're on foreign soil advocating the overthrow of the U.S. during a war and rooting for enemies.

Does anyone have a problem with that?

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