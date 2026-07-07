Release the Clowns! Desperate Dems Send in the Odd Squad, Hilarity Ensues

The recent crop of Democrat politicians and the spellbound scullions who support them have something in common: They're crazier than squirrel scat.

Each successive wave appears to be wackier than the last, which seems impossible considering what the Democrats have thrown at us in the last five years:

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“End of quote. Repeat the line.”



Never forget when Biden (The Big Guy) read this on the teleprompter and said it out loud. pic.twitter.com/tCxIUZNaR1 — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) July 7, 2026

I wrote a few weeks ago about how the Democrats are scraping the bottom of the clown car (eww) to find new minions, and, just as you think they've emptied their freak tank, along comes another wave of putrid mutants to carry the soggy torch of liberalism into battle.

Related: This Is Not a Drill: These Democrat Freakshow Candidates Are a Threat to the Nation

And yet it appears that, just when you think you've seen the grand finale of progressive flunkies, the Democrats throw us an unsettling encore.

Sending the "trans children"-loving James Talarico to compete against Ken Paxton for a Texas Senate seat tells me one of two things:

The Democrats have a plan to cheat. The Democrats didn't learn that mushy femme-bois like Minnesota Governor and attempted Vice President of the United States Tim Walz are bad for business.

Check out "Tampon" Tim, who put the "men" in menstruate:

Tim Walz gets his sweat all over daughter Hope. The feminine energy coming of Tampon Tim is amazing. What an absolute Twink pic.twitter.com/Hswgltluvo — Rob V (@RobV59) June 20, 2026

FACT-O-RAMA! While most of our seniors were wisely avoiding the heat last week, some cray-cray, leftoid geezers were happy to risk a heat stroke to do this...

Deranged anti-Trump protestor blatantly assaults @TheMaineWire reporter with a "Healthcare 4 all" sign, then attempts to hobble away.



The Left is the party of violencepic.twitter.com/mzs6wD3zQh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 7, 2026

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Just when you think the estro-centric, scrotum-phobic sitzpinkler Talarico can't humiliate himself even more, he does:

#HoldMySkinnyGirlMoscato

Talarico likes pink scarfs around his neck on his birthday https://t.co/0UZ11UIRpm pic.twitter.com/UvxlK54TM9 — Bruce (@htownastro) July 7, 2026

Conversely, as Talarico struts around the campaign trail in what appears to be a mating ritual that competes with the red-capped manakin's moonwalk, Rep. Brandon Gill makes Texas proud as he attacks Muslim aggression and uppity Democrat women like this:

🚨 Brandon Gill just exposed Tim Walz with this line of questioning.



Gill: “Would you agree that calling someone a racist is a serious accusation?”



*long pause*



Walz: “I think it’s just an observation of reality.”



Gill: “Is it racist for a government official to identify… pic.twitter.com/rltgGdgH2s — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) March 4, 2026

The Democrats struck out with Nancy-boy Walz, and Talarico is widely expected to go down like a non-binary Hindenburg. What's next on the freak show parade?

Whereas Talarico has all the charm of a bike seat-sniffing creeper, Graham Platner, Maine's would-be candidate for a Senate seat, comes off like the rapey, Nazi-communist hybrid that he (allegedly) is.

FACT-O-RAMA! The leftist shams who called Elon Musk a "Nazi" after he threw a Roman salute to a crowd happily backed Platner despite the Nazi SS Totenkopf tattoo across his chest.

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With the possible exception of Michelle Obama, the Democratic Party is sorely lacking in testosterone, and the answer isn't a potential rapist.

By now you may be thinking: "KDJ, what about Cory Booker?"

You mean this milksop?

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ): “I want the Michigan fist!… I want that Michigan fist!!”



Is Cory trying to tell us something?



This was Saturday in Detroit.



(c-span on web) pic.twitter.com/yiEgBTcqJ0 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 23, 2026

It would seem that after spending decades feminizing men, the Democratic farm is all hens, no roosters.

Meanwhile, Republicans like Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and the aforementioned Rep. Brandon Gill are but a few of the young, "swipe-right" elephants taking care of business while the Democrats, well...

Don Lemon calls the trans Rep. Sarah (Timothy) McBride "dude." pic.twitter.com/LQxNR5LNkZ — Girl patriot 🙏 🇺🇸 🦅 (@Girlpatriot1974) September 5, 2025

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