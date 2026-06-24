Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones: A Psy-Op or Just Plain Stupid?

Tucker Carlson sat down for an interview with Alex Jones on Tuesday, where he said things that were either incredibly sly or incredibly stupid. Before getting into some of the details, we need to put it into perspective and see what Carlson has become over the last few years since being fired by Fox News and launching his own network.

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Tucker has spent almost three years pushing an agenda of anti-Semitism, justifying Iran and Qatar, claiming that Qatar is safer for Christians than Israel (churches are not even allowed in Qatar), and attacking President Donald Trump, the MAGA movement, and America itself. Carlson has given platforms on his show to people who are conspiracy theory nuts, promoters of some of the worst hate in America, and those on the very outside fringe of society, such as white supremacist Nick Fuentes, Holocaust denier Darryl Cooper, and Ian Carroll, who believes that Jews are responsible for every evil in the world from 9/11 on. Carlson has also repeatedly and increasingly demonstrated distinct signs of clinical mental illness during this time, and been disavowed and distanced by President Trump, who has called Tucker a “fool” and a “low IQ person”. (During all of this progression into craziness, Carlson has remained close with JD Vance, who also until recently employed Carlson’s son in Vance's office.) And most recently, Tucker went on a very small podcast to say that he is done with the Republican Party and will never vote Republican again.

As he has sunk into the realm of being a bad propaganda outlet, it has also become clear that Tucker's attitudes havechanged subsequent to his interviews and visits to Iran and Qatar (where he has now bought a home). Laura Loomer has written about Tucker being paid by Qatar, and calls him Tucker Qatarlson, a nickname picked up all over social media. Mark Levin calls him a “desperate man” who leaks and makes up stories; and that is really the best description of the current Tucker Carlson: desperate. Desperate for money, popularity, relevance, and obedience to his Islamic financiers (in addition to potential Qatari money he may currently be receiving; the Tucker Carlson Network was initially funded by an American Muslim), Tucker has become a caricature of himself and has lost credibility in the eyes of all but the most extreme in our society.

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His desperation to reclaim his relevance is why he is now going on tiny podcasts and extremist shows like conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’. For it is in venues like those that he can express either his stupidity, or more likely, further his personal agenda of supporting his financiers, attacking Jews, and working against President Trump and America.

Carlson was just on Jones’ show, making ludicrous claims in order to push forward his agenda. He claimed that Gavin Newsom can win the White House (and that Trump is scared of Newsom doing just that), and continued his attacks on Israel by expressing the blood libel that the only democracy in the Middle East is about to launch nuclear weapons. And he went even deeper down the psy-op rabbit hole with his repeated negative comments about Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

In February polls for the 2028 presidential race, Rubio has surged in the last two months to be tied with JD Vance in every major poll in a hypothetical contest between the two men for the Republican nomination. Many analysts and pundits are now also saying that Rubio is the candidate most likely to beat any Democratic candidate. And a Rubio candidacy/presidency would be bad for Carlson, Iran, Qatar, et al.

So the desperate Tucker is going on any show that he can with the intention of achieving a few things. Negatively affecting Trump and the Republican Party for the midterms; attacking Rubio; and most importantly for him, seeking more relevance in a world that has been progressively rejecting him more and more every day.

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The full process is incredibly calculating on Tucker's part and serves him personally, professionally, and financially. He is playing a shell game, and like any con man, wants his audience to be misdirected. He seeks to be the wizard behind the curtain, not realizing that the majority of Americans recognize that he is a sham and a grifter for Muslim money.

Or… maybe he actually believes what he says and is just simply stupid (I don’t think so). But either way, an imbecile or a grifter, Tucker Carlson has lost his sheen and has become a sad shadow of what he once was.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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