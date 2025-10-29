Tucker Carlson's Progression From Anti-Semite to Anti-American to Qatari Puppet

Almost two years ago, I wrote about the anti-Semitism of Tucker Carlson. I invited him to actually come to Israel and watch the 470minute footage filmed by Hamas of their vile actions on October 7. He never accepted the invitation. I was condemned for accusing him of hating Jews, and received hundreds of emails that included hate and even death threats. My crime? Calling out the iconic Mr. Carlson for what he is and has always been, an anti-Semite.

Now, two years later, we see the truth that has always been hidden in plain sight: Tucker Carlson is a self-serving panderer to whatever cause or people will lead to him getting the most views and money.

Carlson's Jew-hatred was evident to me two years ago in his interview with Candace Owens, when he drew a moral equivalency between the heinous acts of terrorism by Hamas on October 7 and the fentanyl crisis in the U.S. When discussing the violence of October 7, he said that, while he was “horrified about what happened on October 7," he doesn’t “really understand how it happened.”

If he had only taken 30 seconds and read the charter of Hamas, which multiple times calls for the extinction and obliteration of all Jews worldwide, he would have understood how it happened. If he only took a few moments to review the charter and history of the Muslim Brotherhood, which Hamas associates itself with, he would not have questioned at all how the crimes of October 7 were not only possible, but predictable.

But while two years ago there were questionable hints of his Jew-hatred, which only a few of us spotted, now Carlson has become a full-blown supporter and promoter of classic anti-Semitic tropes such as the blood libel, blaming everything evil in the world or in the United States upon Israel, and supporting the largest anti-Semite in the internet world, Nick Fuentes, who actually publicly idolizes Adolf Hitler and believes Hitler was “really f****ng cool.” This is who Tucker Carlson now supports and invites on his show for a “serious” dialogue.

Carlson promoted his anti-Semitic myths in an interview with Senator Ted Cruz, who called him out on it. But Carlson, like other neo-Nazi pundits such as Candace Owens, simply responds with asking why it is problematic to suggest or question that Israel might be an evil culprit. This has become the standard line of anti-Semites like Owens and Carlson: Why can’t we just ask questions about Israel being behind nefarious activities? Why can’t we just ask whether Hamas’ rape, torture, kidnapping, and murder on October 7 and beyond was justified? Why can't we just ask whether the Holocaust is fictional, and whether all of the film footage by the Nazis is actually fake?

Why, Mr. Carlson? Because when we question historical realities that are so clearly demonstrated; when we assert crazy conspiracy theories as if they are legitimate; and when we give air time to insane propaganda in public arenas that should be filled with intelligent discourse and dialogue, we are promoting those crazy, vitriolic, hate-filled ideas. And evil exists in the world, Mr Carlson, and it proliferates because of people like you giving legitimacy to fallacious ideas of hate.

Carlson’s Jew-hating crazy conspiracy theories seem to have no boundaries. He posited at TPUSA that Jeffrey Epstein was actually a Mossad agent, funded by Israel to blackmail international power players and the U.S. government. But Carlson went even further at the memorial service for Charlie Kirk, implying and making veiled accusations that Charlie's death was planned and/or executed by Israel. Whereas my friend, pastor Rob McCoy, beautifully used his time at the memorial to convert people to Christianity in what was a glorious tribute to God (and something so beautiful that I wrote about it here on PJMedia), Carlson used his time to blame Israel and postulate that “the Jews” were responsible for Charlie’s death. Carlson was clear: “I can just sort of picture the scene in a lamplit room with a bunch of guys sitting around eating hummus, thinking about what do we do about this guy telling the truth about us. 'We must make him stop talking.' And there’s always one guy with a bright idea, and I can just hear him say, 'I’ve got an idea. Why don’t we just kill him? That’ll shut him up. That’ll fix the problem.'”

As I already mentioned, Carlson has interviewed Nick Fuentes, America’s most vocal Jew-hater (and misogynistic racist), on his show. Fuentes, who idolizes Hitler, denied the Holocaust (saying that since you couldn’t “bake six million cookies in 4 years” therefore the Holocaust is fake); publicly claims to be an expert in Jewish texts and goes around fabricating “quotes from the Talmud”; and has made a career of blaming “the Jews” for everything from assassinations to controlling the U.S. government. This is the man Tucker Carlson now proudly platforms.

Carlson, who grew up in a wealthy family, was abandoned by his mother at age 6 and educated at boarding schools after his father remarried. This includes St. Georges School in Rhode Island, which admitted to rampant sexual abuses during the time Carlson was there. Apparently, at that time, the school had never even hired Jewish faculty. But his blatant Jew-hatred and anti-Israel attitudes really began showing in the last few years… after he traveled to Qatar in March 2025 to interview the prime minister.

Carlson’s Jew-hating rhetoric jumped exponentially since his trip to Qatar and it’s been noticed, commented upon, and attacked by other conservative leaders. Independent journalist (and confidante of President Trump) Laura Loomer exposed “Tucker Qatarlson,” as she calls him, in a recent series of pieces that expose his anti-Semitism, his crazy conspiracy theories, and his relationship with Qatar (and the money that comes out of the wealthy Islamic nation). Loomer has claimed that Carlson’s favorable and softball interview with the Qatari prime minister was bought and paid for by the Qataris through a company called Lumen8 and that Tucker’s entire company was initially bankrolled by Muslims causes. Mark Levin has exposed a “whole pattern” of anti-Semitism from Carlson. And legendary conservative thinker and host Dr. Michael Savage has called out Tucker’s hatred for Jews as a way for Carlson to make a fortune and as a sign that Carlson is “desperate for an audience.” (In a video the brutally honest Savage called Tucker an “a*****e with a bow tie,” and also called Candace Owens a “Louis Farrakhan in a dirty skirt.”)

Tucker Carlson demonstrated Jew-hating tendencies at least as early as two years ago. In March 2025, he was paid to interview the Qatari prime minister, and his anti-Semitic and disdain for Israel radically increased. In July 2025, he sat down with Iranian President Pezeshkian in what can only be described as a public relations piece for the Iranian president; portraying Pezeshkian as a kind, elderly heart surgeon, as opposed to the tyrannical authoritarian that he really is. Tucker preached an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory at TPUSA; repeatedly condemns Israel and America’s support of Israel, despite the reality that Israel is America's one true ally and the only democracy in the region; and has platformed one of the most disgusting racist and Nazi voices in America.

here really is no question that Tucker Carlson is an anti-Semite, who, over the last two years and especially the last eight months, has allowed his feelings towards Jews to permeate his persona and words.

But it is in what he has been doing for the last 8 months that we see how Tucker Carlson has shifted from being a Jew-hater to being truly anti-American.

Carlson has a history of shifting his words to follow what he deems are the most popular trends. Author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza described Carlson well when he said that “Tucker doesn’t even purport to be knowledgeable about anything” but does have strong opinions, and that Carlson’s “shtick” is to invite “dubious sources” to his show, ask them leading questions, and then look shocked when these dubious sources express the opinion that Carlson wants to promote. And those sources, and his opinions over the last eight months (since his trip to Qatar), have increasingly been at odds with American values, MAGA, Trump, and the overall wellbeing of the nation.

Tucker Carlson has gone so far off the rails that President Trump said in June that Carlson is a “kook," not because of his anti-Semitism, but because of the anti-American agenda that he is pushing.

Tucker Carlson has extended his anti-Semitism into promoting policies that are really detrimental and dangerous to the United States. One of the greatest dangers to the United States and the world is a nuclear Iran. Given the theology of the Quran, and its commitment to the destruction of all infidels, there is no doubt that the clerics of the Iranian regime would use nuclear weapons against the West if they had the opportunity. The regime has even admitted that they are developing long-range missiles with the goal of being able to attack the United States. But Carlson, either as an extension of his anti-Israel hatred or possibly because of his shifted loyalty to Qatar, condemned the United States for eliminating Iranian nuclear development facilities. While it seems obvious to almost every American that Iran is a danger, Tucker Carlson wanted us to let Iran develop nuclear weapons that would at first attack Israel, and then subsequently the United States. As Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Somebody please explain to kooky Tucker Carlson that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

It isn't just on the issue of Israel and Iran that Carlson has gone off the deep end and become truly anti-American. While free speech is a cardinal value of the United states, it has always been limited in order to restrict truly dangerous speech, specifically to prevent inciting violence. While the First Amendment protects the advocacy of ideas, even controversial ones, incitement crosses the line when it moves beyond abstract discussion and involves speech or conduct that urges others to engage in violent, forceful, or destructive acts. Carlson, through his guests of the last eight months, has been both directly and indirectly encouraging his audience to adopt the philosophies and behavior of his crazy fringe guests like Fuentes. These are philosophies that accept forceful and destructive acts against other Americans.

Carlson has taken to inspiring hatred against other Americans who are not like him or who disagree with him; he has pushed “The Great Replacement” conspiracy theory over 400 times in order to turn American citizens against each other. He has tried to split observant Christians from other Americans by misquoting and misunderstanding biblical text. Not only does he misrepresent what the Bible says, but he doesn't even know or understand the original Hebrew text and is unable to comment on the actual verses themselves. But his personal ignorance doesn't stop him from trying to divide Americans against each other.

In recent months, specifically since his visit to Qatar, Carlson has been attacking President Trump on these and other issues. In the last eight months, he' has been attacking Trump's economy, claiming that the “GDP is irrelevant.” He has attacked Trump's foreign policy, especially with regard to Israel, Iran, and Russia/Ukraine. From being a staunch supporter of Trump prior to his election, Carlson has devolved in the last eight months into a loud voice attacking the president, attacking classic American values, and trying to divide Americans.

Why the sudden changes? Why has Tucker Carlson shifted from anti-Semitism to anti-Trump and anti-American values? Maybe Mr. Carlson received a lot more than just verbal gratitude from the Qataris? Did he leave Qatar with more financial assets then he had when he arrived, and is his anti-American rhetoric a result of that? There seems to be a pattern in Carlson's behavior and how his Jew-hatred increased and his attitudes towards Trump and America degraded upon returning from Qatar. Maybe he is now more committed to Qatar and their Muslim allies than he is to the United States? And maybe Tucker Carlson is and has always been committed only to his own financial gain, and he is simply the largest and most successful of the social media grifters?

These all seem like reasonable assumptions given his words and behavior since returning from Qatar eight months ago. So why can’t we ask these questions?

