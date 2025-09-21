We Just Saw the Largest Single Conversion to God in Human History!

Over five years ago, I wrote an article about my friend Pastor Rob McCoy and his courage in keeping his church open during the Covid lockdown in 2020 (his was one of the few churches, and ours was the only synagogue in the state of California, that did not close or restrict in any way, but stayed fully open). Now, I am blessed again to be able to commend Rob on a truly miraculous thing he just accomplished.

As Charlie Kirk's pastor, Rob has gotten a lot of attention since Charlie's assassination. He is a friend and confidant, as well as a source of comfort to many people who have been so deeply affected by Charlie's death. But what I just saw him do at the Charlie's memorial service transcends his relationship with one family.

Pastor Rob opened the memorial service by not just talking about Charlie, but by exemplifying the values that he and Charlie so shared: a passion for God. Rob spoke about God and religion, and encouraged people in attendance as well as the over 4 million people watching to accept God into their hearts. He asked that anyone who was not a believer to stand up and commit themselves to God. Thousands there in Arizona did so, and who knows how many hundreds of thousands or even millions committed themselves to God in that moment.

Pastor Rob McCoy perhaps just performed the largest conversion ceremony to God in the history of mankind. In just a few minutes, he probably brought more people to God than have ever been brought in the history of the world. What he did is magnificent!

Let’s be clear: I am not a Christian; I am a traditional rabbi. But I believe that God wants everyone to be committed to an authentic faith, and desires that every Christian be the best Christian that he or she can be (as I believe that he wants us Jews to be the best Jews that we can be). Over the years, Pastor Rob and I have had the same conversation multiple times both privately and publicly: I believe the Messiah will come and will welcome Him, Rob will welcome Him back, and we will all accept Him and His glory.

I have had many conversations with other Jews about how we should be grateful for authentic Christians like Rob McCoy. True believers who awaken others to God's presence. I know with perfect faith that when Pastor Rob reaches out and attempts to convert me or someone else to Christianity, he is doing it from a place of pure love. He wants me to be in heaven with him, and believes that the only pathway is through Jesus. It is an act of caring at the deepest level, and I am always grateful when he or any other Christian lovingly reaches out to me to express their faith in Jesus.

Pastor Rob McCoy followed this up by putting a QR code on the main screen so that every new Christian would be able to get the tools they need to deepen their faith and their relationship with God. I encourage anyone who might be interested in accepting God through the Christian tradition to go to the TPUSA Faith website, use their resources, and dedicate your life to God.

Pastor Rob McCoy has been to my home for Passover, has been to my synagogue to speak, and has invited me to speak at his beautiful church, GodSpeak. He has always epitomized a man of faith, tolerance, and love; and with today's actions, he has demonstrated what every pastor or rabbi should always be doing: helping people awaken to the spirit of the Lord.

May we all be blessed to accept God into our hearts, and treat each other with the respect and love that is inherent in authentic Christianity and Judaism. Thank you, Rob, for bringing God's love to so many people.

Baruch Dayan Emet, Blessed is the One who judges in truth. May Charlie’s memory be a blessing, and may Charlie Kirk’s family and friends be comforted among the mourners of Zion.

