University Invites Terror-Loving Hasan Piker to Speak and Then The Normies Weigh In

Don't bother to wonder, "What were they thinking?" There wasn't much thinking going on at all at the Office of Public Lectures at my alma mater, the University of Washington in Seattle, when they asked Hasan Piker to speak on campus.

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Now, I know some folks don't know who Piker is, and that apparently includes the people who asked him to speak on campus because the ghastly alternative is that they did know and hired him anyway.

Recently, you've seen Piker on the arm of the possible future senator from Michigan Abdul El-Sayed, who's the son-in-law of a Muslim Brotherhood true believer. He also campaigned with anti-Semite Zohran Mamdani in the New York City mayor's race. He's also making the rounds with Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong, the bipolar, DSA commie. Huh, I wonder if she's Muslim too. Someone should ask her other personality to double check.

Anyway, the university's lecture series includes the usual womyn political journalists, climate catastrophists, and even a lecturer on midterms—no, silly, not university midterms, political ones.

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The announcement of Piker's January 2027 lecture on the university's website enthused, "Hasan Piker is not your typical political commentator. Armed with sharp analysis and an irreverent wit, he has built a massive daily audience on Twitch — and become an unlikely but authoritative voice for a generation hungry for honest political engagement."





"Irreverent wit," "authoritative voice," and "honest political engagement." Well, well, well.

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We're left to wonder what it was about Piker that captured the fancy of the university lectures office.

Was it his "sharp analysis" about how he wanted terrorists deposited on American university campuses to "rape wealthy white Christian women" that was the selling point, or was it his "irreverent wit" and "authoritative voice" about how "America deserved 9/11" that convinced the university's brainiacs to pony up a handsome fee to get this guy to campus?

It's not as if his comments haven't been in the ether for years.

OLD HASAN CLIP RESURFACED:



Hasan piker advocates instead of imprisoning rapist relocate them to wealthy college campuses to rape wealthy white Christian women instead. pic.twitter.com/t3KQcMYEcv — TECTONE 🇺🇸 (@Tectone) August 7, 2026

"Honest political engagement" must have been his admission that he was merely an agitprop operator for ISIS or Al Qaeda or whatever other sect of terrorists he admires.

Compared to those doozies, one wonders where calling for the murder of U.S. senators falls on Piker's Crazy-O-Meter.

On the day the Hasan Piker announcement was made, I was on the radio in Seattle. It took me less than 30 seconds to find all of those odious comments. I wonder if they know how to do that at the university.

Much bleeping was needed, but we played a ton of his comments on the air for all of Jason Rantz's audience to hear.

That was Thursday. By Friday, this showed up on the university's website.

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I also wrote about it in Friday's West Coast, Messed Coast™report.

I'm sure I wasn't the only one disgusted by this invitation. It's entirely possible that after attacking women, Christians, Jews, America, and Western civilization, calling for our country's destruction, and doing it in the service of people with similar opinions who are running for office in America, there were a few phone calls from the normies to the university.

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The cancellation announcement noted that it was only after Piker was announced as a speaker that the university conducted "a review of the process by which the event was planned." My guess is that the brainiac who suggested Piker is a tenured professor—or his TA—who thought it would be a big FU to the world to invite the aider and abettor of terrorists to the U.

"Going forward," the university office stated, "procedures will be updated to ensure ... that we can help elevate the level of dialogue on divisive topics during a polarized time in our country."

We're not holding our breath.

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