Is Susan Collins in Trouble Now?

Graham Platner arguably just did Maine Democrats a favor by bailing on his Senate bid. On Wednesday, he suspended his campaign after a rape allegation (which he denies), domestic abuse accusations (which he also denies), a Nazi tattoo (which he claims he didn’t know the meaning of), a trail of graphic social media posts (which he blames on PTSD), and reports that he had expressed rape fantasies caught up with him. Platner said he had lost the support needed to run a viable campaign in Maine.

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Good.

People like him should never have been considered a serious contender for the Senate to begin with.

But Platner's implosion raises an uncomfortable question for Republicans: Was his scandal-plagued candidacy actually the reason Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) looked safe heading into 2026?

I did write the other day that Republicans were broadcasting that they had more dirt on him for weeks, which gave establishment Democrats every reason in the world to try to force him out before the deadline to replace him passed. For months, Collins’ campaign has wanted to go up against Platner, and now they have a new race to run.

According to a Politico report, a person familiar with Collins' campaign said her team had long viewed Platner as a uniquely vulnerable opponent, one whose personal controversies could offset the challenge of running as a blue-state Republican in the Trump era.

"She can certainly win, but they didn't want to change candidates," the source told Politico. "The stuff we already knew about Platner was going to propel Collins to overcome the Trump anchor. Now it's going to be a Democrat with a cleaner record, presumably."

With Platner gone, Maine Democrats can now nominate someone without a rap sheet's worth of baggage. As Politico framed it, "Instead, Maine Democrats now have the opportunity to nominate a candidate with a cleaner profile, raising the prospect of a more conventional general election in which Collins will have to confront the same challenges facing other Republican incumbents." Democrats, for their part, are now scrambling to land a replacement who isn't similarly compromised before the July 13 filing deadline.

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For Our VIPs: The Democrats STILL Have a Platner Problem

Almost immediately after the Politico story broke, pollsters began testing alternative candidates, and some already fared better against Collins than Platner ever did.

That should worry Republicans, if Collins weren't so consistently better than her polling numbers suggest. Collins has made a habit of beating the spread when it counts. In 2020, Collins won by eight points even though her opponent, Democrat Sara Gideon, consistently led in the polls by a significant margin.

But there’s another factor at play here. As I explained on Wednesday, Platner is not going away quietly. In his announcement video, he signaled that if he does not approve of whoever Maine Democrats pick, or how they pick him or her, his supporters could turn on the party altogether. That is a real threat. A fractured Democrat base heading into a general election is exactly the kind of chaos that helps an incumbent Republican.

Make no mistake about it, this is a different race than it was a week ago. Collins no longer gets to run against a candidate carrying a Nazi tattoo and a stack of abuse allegations. But the specter of Platner, and the mess he leaves behind in his own party, is not going anywhere. Whoever the Democrats nominate will have to answer for how they handled him and whether his supporters show up at all. Collins has beaten worse odds before. She may just have to do it again.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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