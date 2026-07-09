Kirk Family Attorney Makes a Stunning Move in Charlie Kirk Assassination Court Hearing

A full courtroom packed with onlookers, including Charlie Kirk's family, Donald Trump, Jr., and the family of the accused killer, Tyler Robinson, watched as the Kirk family lawyer stood up to call for more — not less — transparency in the preliminary hearing in Provo, Utah. It's not something one sees in court very often.

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The issue on day three of the preliminary hearing was over a so-called 1102 file, interviews with Robinson's boyfriend, Lance Twiggs, who was interviewed twice by authorities following the assassination of the Turning Point USA founder. One state investigator testified that Twiggs was interviewed on Sept. 12, 2025, and later on April 20, 2026. He testified that Twiggs received limited "use immunity" for giving information about his boyfriend.

Conspiracy theorists say, "police didn't even question him."

As they've done throughout the proceedings, however, the defense attorneys for Robinson have done what defense attorneys do; they've consistently called for less information to be revealed in the televised preliminary hearing. Information contained in the recordings and other communications between Twiggs and Robinson would be treated as a "confession" to the crime, they argued in court. They'd rather wait for the non-televised trial, which will almost certainly be ordered after the prelim wraps up on Friday afternoon.

But in a stunning move, as lawyers argued with the judge about cutting out parts of Twiggs' statement, the Kirk family attorney, Jeffrey Neiman, stepped to the podium to call on the court for full transparency — for the "publication" of all of Lance Twiggs' comments and documents in the preliminary hearing.

“I want to be clear as to what the Kirk family's position is on all of this," Neiman appealed to the judge. "The Kirk family believes strongly that if the evidence is being admitted in this preliminary hearing, it should be made public for the world to see. No redactions," he urged.

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And, of course, they have a good reason to want more transparency.

"To not be transparent here, to not be open, to not let the world see what happened will create doubt and distrust in the judicial system, and that's not what anybody wants," he said.

This is especially true since podcaster Candace Owens has been consistently exploiting whatever silence there is about the case to fill in the blanks with speculations about Mossad, time travel, and her notion about Erika Kirk's alleged complicity in her husband's murder. That last reason is why Erika Kirk's death threats have risen astronomically, as I reported here: Here's the Real Reason Behind Candace Owens' Combative Publicity Tour Right Now.

"That's not what any of us believe should happen here. And we'd ask the court to consider the position of the family in making its ultimate decision," Neiman pleaded with the judge.

#TylerRobinson #TylerRobinsonHearing #CharlieKirk



“To not be transparent here, To not be open, To not let the world see what happened, will create doubt and distrust in the judicial system, and that’s not what anybody wants, that’s not what any of us believe should happen… pic.twitter.com/CmDaTPBqNK — Adriienne F (@imadriienne) July 8, 2026

The defense maintained that Twiggs made statements about what Robinson told him, which they argued compromised the accused's due process rights.

The judge redacted some of the comments from the hearing, but the prosecution told the judge they plan to undergird Twiggs' statements with screenshots of text messages, the Discord chat they used, and a note that was characterized in court as a confession.

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Another highlight in court was the prosecution showing a video of Tyler Robinson turning himself in to police the day after the assassination.

Newly released surveillance video shows Tyler Robinson turning himself in after allegedly assassinating Charlie Kirk.



Prosecutors played the footage during Robinson's preliminary hearing, showing him arriving at the sheriff's office after the fatal shooting.



The video is among… pic.twitter.com/sopwkw0sl2 — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 8, 2026

As I reported here: Charlie Kirk Conspiracy Theories Suddenly Disappear With This One Amazing Trick, it's yet another conspiracy theory that implodes under the weight of this thing called evidence. Candace Owens has told her large audience that there was no proof that Tyler Robinson ever turned himself in.

Surreal.

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