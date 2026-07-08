The Morning Briefing: OK, I'll Bite — Bernie 2028?

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Alkrysztus knew in his gut that the wealthy would pay top dollar for Liberace-themed pet sweaters.

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Sometimes when the news is dominated by two or three stories, those of us who write about it every day are hyper-vigilant for any stories that have a "salmon swimming upstream" feel to them. Also, I was looking for something quick and fun to lead off with after a most untimely (for my schedule) internet outage soured my mood.

I have had a habit of qualifying anything I write about the 2028 presidential elections with comments about it being way to early and my reluctance to even speculate. No more. It's fun to speculate, especially ever since President Trump started tossing conventional wisdom regarding elections out the window in 2016.

When I saw this column from Aaron my first thought was, "Oh please, yes, MAKE THIS HAPPEN." Here's the beginning of it:

The toughest thing to do right now in Democratic politics is to stop a socialist from becoming the presidential nominee. That's what veteran political reporter Mark Halperin boldly declared on his podcast Tuesday before unveiling his 2028 Democratic presidential nominee rankings for July. After the primary victories by Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) candidates in New York and Colorado last month — and what was, to be generous, a fawning response from the Democratic establishment — that might not seem like such a bold claim. But Halperin says he's getting pushback from people for having three candidates from what he calls the "Mamdani wing of the Democratic Party" in his top eight. He explained his reasoning, asserting, "I have no doubt that the establishment is weaker than it's ever been, that the progressives are stronger than they've been in the modern era, and I have no doubt that establishment candidates recognize they have to cater to the progressive wing." Halperin placed the 84-year-old Sen. Bernie Sanders not only above the other two progressives on the list — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) — but at number three overall, behind California Gov. Gavin Newsom and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

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This is just too fun and juicy for so many reasons.

First, Halperin's point about stopping the socialists is spot on. The bills for Prilosec and Xanax at the Democratic National Committee must be mind-boggling right now.

The Mayor Pete chatter and polling is all garbage, as far as I'm concerned. If the Party of Youth and Diversity is going to go with a white guy in 2028, they're not going to pick the one that almost all black voters hate. Updating Halperin's reasoning with my firm opinion on the subject would move Bernie into the Number Two spot.

Yes, this is just one pundit, and it may seem like it's coming out of a fever dream, but there are some things about Bernie Sanders that make this idea a bit more plausible. The first is that he is easily the most popular Democrat who only registers as a Dem when he wants to run for president. Lifelong Democrat Chuck Schumer would kill to have Bernie's popularity among other Democrats.

The only reason that Bernie Sanders hasn't already been the Democratic nominee at least once is that the Democrats have been rigging their presidential primaries in various ways for years. They anointed Hillary Clinton in 2016 via the weird Harry Potter magical super delegates that they had in place. Had it been a fair fight in the primaries, Sanders would almost certainly have been the one to send Granny Maojackets crashing into the glass ceiling.

Bernie still has a lot of cachet on the loony left. The "Fighting Oligarchy Tour" that got people buzzing about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a potential 2028 candidate wouldn't have been possible without the elder commie of the Dem village attached to it. I live in a neighborhood that is mostly made up of old commie hippies. There are still "Bernie 2016" stickers on cars all around me. When I first moved back here in 2018, some people still had "Bernie 2016" yard signs up. I've never seen any old Hillary campaign swag here, and I could count the signs for Biden in 2020 and Harris in 2024 on one hand. That's one hand for both elections.

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These old hippies all have money, by the way, and would gladly throw it at a Sanders for President campaign.

Sure, Sanders is old, but is seems like he's been old forever. He's not senile, he's just commie crazy. He's got some kind of Energizer bunny vibe going on. He can probably handle one more election.

Things will get very interesting if the Democratic establishment — the DNC — decides to broker some kind of deal with the DSA. The party might throw its weight and money behind Bernie because all of those young, energetic Squad and Mamdani commies frighten them. The upstarts may not have much respect for Democratic leaders, but they'll probably listen to Sanders should he decide to join the party for one more shot at the big prize.

Again, this is all wild speculation. It is not, however, hallucination. I've stated my case well.

Also, I've had a lot of fun doing it. Bring on the next candidate from left field!

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There were some technical issues here in the Kruiser Bunker on Wednesday. The Mailbag will be back tomorrow for a big finish to the week.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

07/08/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

THURSDAY, JULY 9, 2026 THURSDAY, JULY 9, 2026



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