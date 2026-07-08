Here's the Real Reason Behind Candace Owens' Combative Publicity Tour Right Now

Activist-turned-successful podcaster Candace Owens has made a mad sprint to one of the biggest microphones she can find and is currently engaged in a social media battle with others as part of an apparent effort to debunk or distract from a damning report about her demonizing and allegedly endangering the life of Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk.

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And it's easy to see why. The report, by an outfit called the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) — the same digital research firm that exposed the left's growing love affair with "assassination culture" — just released a report on her.

The report, "Permission to Kill: How Candace Owens Built a Digital Assassination Culture Targeting Erika Kirk," finds that Owens's podcasts and social media messaging — at first love-bombing Charlie and Erika, which then turned into blaming Erika for his assassination, among other theories — are responsible for building a permission structure that is leaving social media psychos calling for her death.

Indeed, "Candace Owens is the most frequently named living individual in the explicit-threat content generated against Erika Kirk across the full study period," NCRI reports.

Here are the top-line conclusions from the survey of Owens's podcasts and media messaging:

NCRI assesses that Candace Owens caused a measurable, statistically significant surge in death threats and calls for violence against Erika Kirk.

NCRI assesses that Owens functions as the dominant permission structure for violence against Erika Kirk.

NCRI assesses that Owens is generating conspiratorial ideation that creates permission structures for murder.

NCRI assesses that Owens' campaign constitutes a sustained influence operation targeting a private individual for physical harm.

NCRI assesses that Candace Owens is actively propagating assassination culture on the right, replicating the same permission structures for targeted political violence that NCRI's prior research identified on the left.

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The survey of Owens's content used a so-called "Granger causality analysis" that tests "predictive influence," though not real-world causation.

Across the 1,034 explicit threats toward Erika in the dataset, Owens is named in about 1 in 11, rising to roughly 1 in 6 in February 2026, the month with her highest share of threat mentions, making her the most-cited individual in threat content against Erika. Her followers invoke her name as authorization, attribution, and moral license. When Owens tweets attacks targeting Erika Kirk, threats against her from the audience follow.

The organization reports that Owens's audience "has internalized her narrative taxonomy across 1,034 explicit threat tweets: 'Erika killed Charlie,' 'Erika-Epstein trafficking,' 'Mossad operation,' 'organized hit.'"

NCRI explains that this created the "architecture of a murder permission structure: a named target, an accusation that morally justifies elimination, and an audience that treats the accusation as a call to act."

NCRI says that we've seen these kinds of permission structures before.

"Permission structures for violence do not require explicit instructions. They require three elements: a named target, a moral justification for harming that target, and a community that internalizes both. America has now seen what happens when those elements converge," the study's authors contend. They named the attempted assassinations of Donald Trump, the Kirk assassination, and the killing of Brian Thompson.

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"When a permission structure is functioning, its architect does not need to issue orders. The audience already knows what is permitted to do," the study says.

On a recent X thread referring to the study, Data Republican went through hours of Owens's own words to show and produced video proof of Owens setting the permission structure.

🧵🔥 THREAD: Candace Owens on Erika Kirk, in Her Own Words



Candace, yesterday, pre-spun a @ncri_io report she hadn't read, calling it "Zionist." The report is Candace's own show. It doesn't accuse her of anything. Her own footage does that.



Before the investigation, Candace… pic.twitter.com/6Fr4qQsGo1 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 6, 2026

As I explained in the piece Charlie Kirk Conspiracy Theories Suddenly Disappear With This One Amazing Trick, Owens has spun some wild tales about the assassination, which two days of testimony in Tyler Robinson's preliminary hearing pretty much obliterated.

She was still promulgating the conspiracy theories in a four-hour podcast appearance with Shawn Ryan that was released last week. And now she's blaming Ben Shapiro for an alleged Israel connection because he claims his security team was in touch with Charlie Kirk's security team on the day of the assassination.

🚨BREAKING NEWS! 🚨



Ben Shapiro just confessed on his show that while Charlie was being transported to the hospital and bleeding out to death, his security was on the phone with Charlie’s security receiving updates.



I knew it.

I knew it.

I knew it



Someone explain to me why… pic.twitter.com/YmJMATp4hg — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 8, 2026

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"I knew it. I knew it. I knew it," she said. Knew what, exactly? Something about Ben Shapiro being a Satan worshiper. "Ben Shapiro is Satanic. Everything in my soul tells me he worships Satan, literally. Look at his demeanor in this clip."

So we guess she now has found the real killer. Or something.

We don't believe in censorship. We do believe in caveat emptor.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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