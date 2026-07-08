Greg Gutfeld's Epic Takedown of Graham Platner Is the Best Thing You'll See All Week

Everyone has something to say about Graham Platner’s implosion. Democrats are basically saying it’s time for him to go, while conservatives are sitting pretty wondering what took them so long.

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On Tuesday night's Gutfeld!, Greg Gutfeld gave the scandal the treatment it deserved during his monologue, and it was a thing of beauty.

"So what a plot twist," Gutfeld said. "The guy with a Nazi tattoo, he's a bad dude." He observed that "someone finally blew the whistle on Platner and it was a rape whistle.”

Oooof!

He then rolled a clip of Platner's response.

"I wanted to directly address the troubling, serious and false allegations against me," Platner said. "Any accusation of non consensual behavior is categorically false. I have been deeply humbled by the faith Mainers have put in me." He added that his campaign is "taking the time to reflect on the best path forward."

Gutfeld had thoughts on that path. "Yeah, on the upside, he's got more time to cheat on his wife," he said. He noted that top supporters like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) "are distancing themselves faster than Paul Pelosi from a car accident."

Then Gutfeld hit on something that deserves more attention. The latest accuser said she hesitated to come forward because she's a Democrat and didn't want to hurt the campaign. "Per usual ‘believe all women’ depends on political affiliation and usefulness," Gutfeld said.

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He also marveled at what it took for Democrats to reach their breaking point. "But it's interesting that this is their final straw," he said. "Not the Nazi tattoo, not praising Hamas, Antifa, not blaming rape on drunk women, not espousing violence against political enemies, not saying a fellow soldier should die." As Gutfeld put it, "He gave Dems plenty of chances to do the Reich thing."

ICYMI: Dana Perino Just Exposed the Real Reason Democrats Turned on Graham Platner

Of course, some on the left still can't quit Platner. Gutfeld played a CNN clip of Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) attempting to explain the situation. "This is up to the people of Maine and they spoke loud and clear," Dingell said. "I will always be concerned about domestic violence allegations, sexual assault allegations, but also we got a man in the White House that's a predator. … So it's a very complicated situation."

Dingell said the quiet part out loud.

"As Sir Mix-a-Lot would say that's a hell of a big butt," Gutfeld said. "So you're against rape? Unless the rapist challenges Trump. So the ends justify literally any means." He argued that painting President Donald Trump as pure evil "gives them the pass to embrace challengers who are literally the evil thing they accuse Trump of being."

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Gutfeld also demolished the idea that Platner's scandals kept getting worse over time. "It began at rock bottom with a Gestapo body art," he said. "By accepting that they could accept anything." Once Democrats excused the tattoo, everything that followed was easy to swallow, and they sank deeper into the wreckage like, in Gutfeld's words, "a gambler in Vegas trying to win back his kid's college fund."

He closed by comparing the party to film producers who know their movie is a bomb yet keep the cameras rolling. "Graham Platner is their Supergirl," Gutfeld said. "They'll say it'll be okay, but they know they're screwed."

Platner Plot Twist: Nazi Tattoo Was Just the Warm-Up pic.twitter.com/Ohb2dXxzB0 — Gutfeld! (@Gutfeldfox) July 8, 2026

Democrats knew exactly who Graham Platner was from the beginning, and they propped him up anyway because beating a Republican mattered more than every red flag on his record. Voters in Maine, and everywhere else, should remember that.

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