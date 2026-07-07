The Morning Briefing: I Keep Missing the 'Cease' Part of All These Ceasefires With Iran

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is attending a symposium on the importance of grip strength for middle-aged pickleballers.

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Yes, once again we will kick things off by briefly wandering into the waters of international politics, which I am often reluctant to do. I just didn't have any more Graham Platner stuff in me. If, however, you're in the mood for some, there is a lot of fun stuff over at our sister site Twitchy.

The snark and sarcasm was lost on many the last time I wrote a headline about Iran for the Briefing. This one is heavier on the snark, but I'm still preparing for even that to be lost on a few who are new here. I trust the astuteness of the regulars, of course. You're all the best.

Iran is continuing its run as "The Country Least Likely to Stick to Any Agreements That Don't Allow It to Be Unhinged." Not the most clever prize title, but one that Ayatollah Whomeverisincharge seems to really covet. This is from my Townhall colleague Cameron Arcand:

The United States has launched further strikes against Iran after recent strikes by the Middle Eastern country against cargo ships. “U.S. Central Command forces have begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway,” the U.S. Central Command posted to X on Tuesday evening. “The U.S. strikes are in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire,” the statement continued.

Perhaps something is getting lost in translation in these myriad ceasefire agreements, because Iran seems to think that the objective is to un-cease things as quickly as possible. It's like we should start a kitchen timer every time one is announced so that we can count off the minutes until Iran violates it.

It's no surprise to anyone that Iran can't be trusted. Well, no surprise to anyone on the right. The cultists who worship His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama tend to be rather naive about such things. They are still calling us "Islamophobic" if we mention that radical Islamists sure seem to like attack and/or kill people who don't agree with them. Since a phobia is an irrational fear, I can honestly say that my Islamophobia is remarkably phobia-free.

Robert has a story about another Muslim violently misbehaving in Europe, should you bump into anyone who needs a refresher regarding this kind of thing. Yes, it happened in one of the European countries that has been riddled with naivete about threats from Jihadi types.

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Back to Iran and the ceasefires where nothing ceases. Again, I don't second-guess President Trump and his administration when they're doing the things that they're supposed to be doing. True, we are all entitled to our opinions, but we know what opinions can be like.

What I do know is that has the good sense to understand that the lunatics in the Iranian regime will always be enemies. Contrary to the reckless caricature of the president that the flying monkeys in the mainstream media have created, President Trump is also willing to attempt diplmacy with some of the world's worst leaders. If that doesn't work, he is willing to seek more forceful solutions.

Yeah, it can be messy, especially when dealing with countries that are run by people who are consumed with hatred for the West. As Cameron went on to note in his post, U.S. officials are still working on a peaceful deal. Things don't always go quickly and smoothly when the adults are in charge, but it all goes haywire if they aren't.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Our Michigan friend Bob J. will start things off today:

Good morning, Mr. Kruiser! Greetings from “no longer parched” southeast Michigan! We received over 4 in. of rain over the Holiday weekend! _____ I’m of the opinion that the Dimocrats have known all along that Platner is a lowlife! But he was THEIR lowlife! (Plus: the “self-made Millionaires” Bernie, AOC, and the Somalian Princess had endorsed him!) The Dimocrats thought they could bury his history, by commanding their Flying Monkeys to ignore it! The late, great Maha Rushie always told us that the Dimocrats don’t understand that there is an alternative media, and it is ascendant! _____ Have a great week! Cheers!

All I will say is that, in the Trump era, being a lowlife can put one on the fast track in the Democratic Party. It's almost Wednesday morning on the east coast as I write this and Platner is still in the race.

John B. writes:

Dear Kruiser; How can I see what your brilliant conspiratorial mind has not? Do you not see the linkage between the rise of the DSA and the latest Her Oysterfurer face plant? He will no drop his name from the Democratic Party and run under the full DSA banner. Money will pour in like crazy for him, just because. BTW - Once again I have to admonish you on too many cat videos. I still do appreciate the Kabana Gallery Keep the lack of faith baby

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Is no one paying attention to the fact that I've repeatedly stated that the only difference between the Democratic Party proper and the DSA is the age of the candidates? Same party, the young'uns are just being more honest about what they're up to (I've written that a lot, too). Some in the Dem establishment are already sucking up to them.

Friend of the Briefing Paul S. will play us out today:

Randy T is completely right! Around 20 years ago, my wife, another couple, and I went on a vacation to Arizona. Although we didn't make it to Tucson, we discovered an authentic Mexican restaurant in the Phoenix area that served absolutely delicious food. Unfortunately, Indiana lacks such restaurants, with only generic, mass-produced food options available.

I should explain just how much of a snob I am about the Mexican food here in my hometown, which is often referred to as "The Best 23 Miles of Mexican Food in America." I wrote yesterday that I won't eat Mexican food in the United States if I am east of New Mexico or north of Colorado. My family and friends who live beyond those boundaries will attest to that. Even within those boundaries, I'm pretty picky. I lived in Los Angeles for almost 25 years and never found a Mexican restaurant that wowed me. I've also only ever been to one in Phoenix that I thought could hold its own with anything here. If you're ever near the Old Pueblo, pop into town and I'll curate a Mexican food experience that will prove that none of this is idle boasting. Just ask Mr. and Mrs. VodkaPundit.

Always happy to brag about the city that spawned me. Thanks to all who keep writing!

Everything Isn't Awful

This goat was practicing a charge, but the cat thought it was a sign of affection . Still 15/10 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fLRhl78MiL — We Assess Cats 🐾 (@WeAssessCats) July 5, 2026

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

07/05/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

MONDAY, JULY 6 - WEDNESDAY, JULY 8, 2026 MONDAY, JULY 6, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: CNBC

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: The Guardian

Secondary Print: Yahoo Finance

Radio: BBC

New Media: ZeroHedge



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Politico

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters

Radio: NPR



EDT :

8:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

8:30 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



9:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in the Launch of Trump Accounts

Oval Office

White House Press Pool



11:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Rose Garden Club Lunch

Rose Garden

Closed Press



2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Greeting with the National Border Patrol Council Executive Committee

Oval Office

Closed Press



5:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Ankara, Turkey

The White House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TUESDAY, JULY 7, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Politico

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters

Radio: NPR



TRT :

THE PRESIDENT arrives Ankara, Turkey

Ankara, Turkey

Pre-Credentialed Media



2:15 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in an Arrival Ceremony and Greeting with the President of the Republic of Turkey

Ankara, Turkey

Pre-Credentialed Media



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a State Arrival Ceremony and Honor Guard Review

Bestepe Presidential Compound

Pre-Credentialed Media



3:15 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the President of the Republic of Turkey

Bestepe Presidential Compound

White House Press Pool



7:05 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in the NATO Leaders' Social Dinner

Bestepe Presidential Compound

Closed Press

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8, 2026



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: OAN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Politico

Additional Print: Bloomberg, Reuters

Radio: NPR



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Secondary TV Corr: Spectrum

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: HuffPost

Secondary Print: Newsweek

Radio: iHeartMedia

New Media: Frontlines



TRT :

9:00 AM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

Ankara, Turkey

Closed Press



10:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Greeting with the Secretary General of NATO

Bestepe Presidential Compound

Closed Press



10:50 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in an Official Welcome and NATO Family Photo

Bestepe Presidential Compound

Restricted Pool



11:15 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a NATO Leaders' Working Session

Bestepe Presidential Compound

Restricted Pool



2:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the President of Ukraine

Bestepe Presidential Compound

Closed Press



3:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the President of the Syrian Arab Republic

Bestepe Presidential Compound

Closed Press



4:15 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Press Conference

Bestepe Presidential Compound

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Ankara, Turkey en route the White House

Ankara, Turkey

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives The White House

The White House

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

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