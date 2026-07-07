Our Electric Grid Passed the Recent Heat Dome Test. Now We Must Prepare for the Next One.

For two weeks leading up to July 4, Americans endured relentless heat and humidity, culminating with a heat dome around the Independence Day holiday. Air conditioners ran almost nonstop as temperatures climbed toward triple digits. It was uncomfortable and exhausting, and for many, there was a lingering question in the back of their minds:

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Would the electric grid hold?

It did.

The success of the grid was also impressive because the newspapers and social media were full of articles and posts warning about the possibility of electricity shortages.

While the grid passed the test, that fact should not be taken for granted. It was the result of decades of planning and investment and the dedication of thousands of people working behind the scenes to ensure electricity remained reliable when demand was at its highest.

Demand surged as homes, hospitals, businesses, and manufacturers all relied on air conditioning to keep people safe, productive, and comfortable.

Regional grid operator PJM warned that electricity demand could approach or even exceed previous summer records and took prudent steps to prepare by coordinating available generation, delaying nonessential maintenance, and activating voluntary demand-response programs.

Local electric utilities across the region played their part as well. Control room operators, plant employees, engineers, line workers, and field crews worked around the clock to keep power flowing safely and reliably.

When thunderstorms inevitably rolled through, crews responded quickly to restore service where lightning, high winds, and falling trees caused localized outages.

That is an important distinction. While some customers temporarily lost power because of severe weather, the electric system itself had the capacity and operational capability to meet the extraordinary demand created by the heat.

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That is worth recognizing. But it is also worth learning from. America’s appetite for electricity is growing. Population growth, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, electrification, and data centers are creating new opportunities for economic development across the country.

That is good news for jobs, innovation, and our economy. But growth also requires the infrastructure necessary to support it.

Every generation builds the infrastructure that powers its economy. In the 19th century, it was the railroads. In the 20th century, it was the interstate highway system. In the 21st century, it is the electric grid.

Reliable electricity does not happen by accident. It depends on continued investment in power generation, transmission lines, substations, and other technologies that make modern life possible.

Also, as we expand the grid, major new electricity users should help pay for the infrastructure required to serve them, ensuring the benefits of economic growth do not come at the expense of existing residential and small-business customers.

Policymakers have a key role to play. We should streamline permitting for critical infrastructure while maintaining thoughtful environmental review and meaningful community engagement.

Utilities should continue modernizing the grid to strengthen reliability as demand continues to grow. Customers can help as well by participating in voluntary programs that reduce electricity use during periods of peak demand.

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Small actions taken by many people can make a meaningful difference. The recent heat wave should leave us with confidence — but not complacency.

The best days for the electric grid are often the ones no one remembers. When the lights stay on, hospitals keep caring for patients, businesses keep serving customers, and families simply go about their lives.

This heat dome was a test the grid passed. The next one is only a matter of time. Whether we pass it successfully will depend on the investments we choose to make today.

Related: Data Centers Are Forcing America to Rebuild the Bones of Modern Life

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