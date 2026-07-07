If 2020 Was Settled, Why Keep Locking the Doors?

U.S. District Judge William Ray II just gave Americans another reason to ask an obvious question:

If the 2020 election debate is supposed to be closed forever, why do so many officials keep treating the records like a state secret?

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Ray, a judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, blocked the Justice Department from getting the names and personal contact information of every person who worked the 2020 election in Fulton County, Ga. He called the scope of the request “staggering.” From the Associated Press:

While grand juries often work with federal prosecutors to investigate alleged crimes, “that does not give the DOJ the right to use the Grand Jury to do whatever the DOJ wants,” wrote Ray, who was nominated to the bench by Trump. Even if the records sought by the Justice Department could help find people who worked for the county during the 2020 election who support the theory that the election was unfair, the information couldn’t be used to charge anyone, Ray wrote. “That is because the statute of limitations for any possible crime arising from the 2020 Election has long expired,” he wrote. The subpoena came after the FBI in January served a search warrant at the Fulton County election hub and seized hundreds of boxes of ballots and other documents from the 2020 election. A federal judge in May denied the county’s request to force the federal government to return the ballots.

The Justice Department, led by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, argued the request was part of an election investigation. The subpoena followed the FBI's January seizure of hundreds of boxes of Fulton County 2020 election materials.

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Ray said the grand jury process couldn't be used to gather private information without a valid law-enforcement purpose, especially when possible crimes tied to the 2020 election had aged past the statute of limitations.

There's a fair concern buried inside the ruling. Election workers shouldn't have home addresses and phone numbers tossed into the street for political sport. Nobody needs some retiree who worked a polling table getting threats because Washington wants a fight.

Redaction, court supervision, and narrow requests exist for a reason. Protecting private people is a legitimate duty.

But judges and election officials can't use privacy as a master key to lock every door. Names can be handled carefully, interviews can be arranged through counsel, records can be reviewed under seal, and a court can protect personal safety while still allowing investigators and the public to test whether election systems worked.

The answer to suspicion can't always be, “Trust us, but you may never see enough to know why.”

Wisconsin added its own brick to the wall on the same day. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled 5-2 in Wisconsin Voter Alliance v. Kristina Secord that Notice of Voting Eligibility forms are closed records under state law.

The case involved forms used when courts communicate that a person under guardianship has been found ineligible to vote. Wisconsin Voter Alliance wanted the forms to compare those names with voter records. The majority said the forms are court records tied to incompetency findings and therefore closed.

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The dissent cut to the open-government problem, warning that the majority's view “runs counter to the statute's language, scheme, and the presumption of open government.”

The left has spent years demanding that Americans accept the 2020 result as settled fact. Then lawsuits were dismissed on standing, timing, jurisdiction, and other procedural grounds.

Now, when people ask for records that could either prove problems or quiet doubts, courts keep finding reasons to say no.

At some point, people stop hearing a civic lesson and start hearing a cover story.

Transparency doesn't require chaos. It doesn't require doxing poll workers, exposing disabled voters, or turning every election office into a battlefield. It does require a bias toward disclosure, redaction where needed, and real review instead of blanket denial.

If the systems held, open the books and let the evidence kill the rumors.

President Donald Trump isn't the reason Americans distrust election officials. The locked doors are doing plenty of work on their own.

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