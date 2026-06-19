Judge Ruling on the Biden Tapes Is a Big Win for Open Government

President Joe Biden fought to keep the ghostwriter tapes unreachable, and a federal judge just told him no:

BREAKING: A judge has cleared the way for DOJ to give a redacted version of Joe Biden's conversations with his ghostwriter to the Heritage Foundation.



She says the redactions to private info are substantial and the rest if of high public interest. https://t.co/dZLS4Wdcqg pic.twitter.com/e0jFqbbSBq — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 19, 2026

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CBS News reports that U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich has denied Biden's request to block the Justice Department from turning over redacted recordings and transcripts of his conversations with biographer Mark Zwonitzer to the Heritage Foundation.

In a 26-page decision, U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich denied Biden's bid to stop the Justice Department from disclosing the material to the Heritage Foundation. The judge said Biden's privacy interests in the case are mitigated by "extensive redactions" by the Justice Department. The government had agreed to delay the release of the material to the Heritage Foundation until 5 p.m. Friday. "Biden has not identified any public harm that would arise absent an injunction in this case," Friedrich wrote. "And, as with the Department's FOIA balancing discussed above, the harm to Biden's diminished privacy interest is outweighed by the public's interest in the Zwonitzer materials and FOIA's 'policy of broad disclosure of Government documents in order to ensure an informed citizenry, vital to the functioning of a democratic society.'"

The materials came from 2016 and 2017 interviews used for Biden's memoir, Promise Me, Dad, and were later collected during Robert Hur's classified documents investigation.

The ruling is a win for open government because the public has lived with years of claims about Biden's condition and very little hard evidence. Hur, a special counsel, didn't recommend charges against Biden over the classified documents. His report still raised serious questions about Biden's memory, recall, and ability to explain key events.

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Biden's defenders called those descriptions unfair, political, and overblown. The tapes could give Americans a chance to judge more of the record for themselves.

Biden argued that the material included private conversations, family grief, and discussions about his late son Beau. Friedrich found that the DOJ's redactions reduced those privacy concerns, and that the public interest remained strong. From The Guardian:

Donald Trump’s Department of Justice authorized the release of the materials. That led Biden last month to sue to seek to block the release to a staffer at the conservative Heritage Foundation who had formally requested the records. Biden objected to the release as an invasion of privacy, saying the recordings included him discussing sensitive personal matters such as the death of his older son, Beau Biden. But Friedrich found that the administration redacted that material. The judge wrote that the materials “contain no mention of highly sensitive topics like illness or death, nor do they mention any non-public persons, including members of Biden’s family”. Representatives for Biden did not immediately comment but asked Friedrich to bar release of the material while they appeal her decision. The justice department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Friedrich was nominated by Trump, a Republican, in 2017.

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She also gave Biden time to appeal.

We should never cheer the release of any man's deepest family pain. But the public office brings public accountability, especially when the subject involves classified documents, memory, and a president who was non compos mentis.

The ruling lands like a hard shove against the Biden protection racket. “Call me Doctor” Jill Biden, the former first lady, spent the 2024 campaign reassuring people after her husband's disastrous debate against President Donald Trump, while the Associated Press shares her attempt at rewriting history.

Jill Biden writes that her husband “looked bleary” in their hotel suite in Atlanta before the debate. She was confident he would do well, she said, because big events energized him. But when the CNN-sponsored event began, “I immediately noticed that Joe didn’t look good. He didn’t seem himself from the opening.” A few minutes in, he said something out of turn about how “we finally beat Medicare.” “Is he short-circuiting? I thought,” she wrote. “Is this a stroke? It felt like we were watching an AI hologram of the man we knew, and the hologram was glitching.” She wondered if he had been drugged or was experiencing a medical emergency.

Former Vice President Kamala “Cackles” Harris attacked Hur's memory findings as inaccurate and politically motivated when she was still vice president. Joe Scarborough, co-host of Morning Joe on MS NOW, once called Biden intellectually and analytically the “best Biden ever.” Later, Scarborough admitted he was wrong.

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Friedrich's decision doesn't prove every criticism of Biden was right; it does something better: it opens the door to evidence. Voters were asked to accept repeated assurances from family members, political allies, and television defenders who had every reason to preserve the story.

Now the fight moves closer to the raw material behind that story.

Our country has already paid a high price for managed narratives. Biden stayed in the 2024 race until the debate made denial impossible. Democrats then pushed Harris into a rushed campaign with 107 days to salvage a collapsing operation. After President Trump won the election, much of the Washington bubble spent the aftermath pretending the warning signs hadn't been visible for years.

We don't need every private second of Biden's life; we do need a government that stops hiding politically inconvenient records behind selective outrage. If the tapes support Biden's defenders, they can say so. If they support Hur's concerns, we deserve to know why so many powerful people worked so hard to dismiss them.

Open government isn't supposed to flatter the powerful; it's supposed to expose enough truth for voters to make decisions without handlers, spin rooms, and friendly anchors sanding down the facts.

Biden tried to keep these tapes sealed; a judge said public interest comes first.

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After the Biden years, that's not just a legal ruling: it's a long-overdue correction.

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