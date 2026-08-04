Another Trump Assassination Attempt May Have Just Been Thwarted

An armed man spent part of Sunday casing Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes, snapping photos and videos of the grounds while federal agents watched from a distance. By the time deputies moved in, investigators say he had already zeroed in on something specific: security planning.

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The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed the arrest in a statement Tuesday. President Donald Trump was in the air aboard Air Force One, en route to California, when word of the arrest broke. He is set to attend a Republican National Committee dinner at that very golf course Tuesday evening.

The Secret Service is now investigating whether the man posed a threat to the president, according to a federal law enforcement source who spoke to CNN. A separate source told the network the investigation remains ongoing.

Deputies identified the suspect as 38-year-old Jeanine John Taele of Downey. The El Segundo Police Department is separately investigating him in a robbery case. According to the sheriff's department, Taele photographed and filmed the property while appearing to monitor what officials called "security-planning activities." Deputies arrested him on charges of carrying a concealed firearm and possession of prohibited ammunition.

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The case escalated fast. Detectives assigned to the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force executed a search warrant on Taele's home Monday, citing the "potential security implications surrounding the incident." What they found inside should worry anyone still inclined to shrug this off: an AR-style rifle that had been illegally modified, a .45 caliber pistol, body armor, high-capacity magazines, ammunition, and equipment for monitoring radio signals, along with notebooks filled with what the sheriff's department called "concerning statements."

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The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Secret Service are both assisting in the investigation, and officials say additional charges could follow.

It’s hard to see how this was anything other than an attempted assassination, which would make it now the fourth time in two years that a man carrying a rifle has turned up uncomfortably close to Donald Trump. In July 2024, Thomas Matthew Crooks shot at Trump in Butler, Pa., grazing his ear before Secret Service snipers took him out. Two months later, Secret Service agents caught Ryan Routh lurking with a rifle near Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach, Fla. In April, Cole Tomas Allen attempted to gain entry to the White House Correspondents Association Dinner with a shotgun and other weapons.

Make no mistake about it, a pattern like this does not happen by coincidence.

The sheriff's department is trying to strike a careful balance between reassurance and warning. "Currently, investigators have identified no credible threat to our communities," the statement said. "However, this case underscores the importance of vigilance, strong partnerships with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, and the proactive steps taken to identify and investigate suspicious activity before it can escalate."

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Whatever Taele's intentions turn out to be, the arsenal found in his home and his apparent interest in "security-planning activities" at a property Trump was hours from visiting are facts hard to ignore.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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