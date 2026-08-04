Rand Paul Makes His Move Against Fauci

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) told Dr. Anthony Fauci last week exactly what would happen if he stonewalled Congress. Fauci ignored him. Now Paul is delivering on that promise, and conservatives who have waited years for this moment have every reason to celebrate.

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Paul introduced a resolution Tuesday to hold Fauci in contempt of Congress. The move comes after the former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director sat before a Senate committee and refused, again and again, to answer a single question.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which Paul chairs, subpoenaed Fauci on July 22 to testify as part of its investigation into risky life sciences research and the true origins of the virus that upended the world in 2020. Fauci showed up Wednesday and gave Republicans nothing. He invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination 111 times. It didn’t matter if it was about the origins of COVID-19 or what day of the week it was; Fauci’s answer was the same: "On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the Fifth Amendment of the Constitution.”

🚨 BREAKING: Rand Paul announces the committee will be voting to hold Dr. Fauci in CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS after Fauci invokes the fifth amendment over 80 times



This carries up to a YEAR of prison time.



Paul argues that Fauci does NOT have a fifth amendment right against… pic.twitter.com/WWtPoBkdR1 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 29, 2026

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Sen. Paul was not amused.

"I ordered him to answer and warned him about contempt, yet he still refused," Paul said, calling Fauci's defiance obstruction of a congressional investigation the committee plans to act on.

The committee will vote on the contempt resolution Thursday, and Paul has already dismantled Fauci's legal excuse for hiding behind the Fifth. Before leaving office in January 2025, then-President Joe Biden gave Fauci a preemptive pardon, an unusual move clearly aimed at protecting one of Donald Trump's most prominent critics from prosecution. Paul, in a statement on Tuesday, explained that the pardon wiped out any basis Fauci had for pleading the Fifth in the first place. Fauci also gave up whatever privilege remained the moment he delivered opening testimony at the hearing.

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This fight has been years in the making. Paul has accused Fauci of destroying government records, and he has repeatedly pressed the question of whether American taxpayer dollars funded research at a Chinese lab suspected of playing a role in unleashing the virus that killed millions. Fauci has denied it every time.

The HSGAC hearing with Anthony Fauci wasn't about relitigating COVID for its own sake. It was about accountability.



Fauci said one thing publicly and another privately. He coordinated to control the narrative. He shaped guidance around politics instead of truth. If we don't… — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 4, 2026

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Contempt of Congress is a serious charge that could land Fauci in jail. “Contempt of Congress is the legal offense of disobeying or disrespecting the authority of the U.S. legislative branch through actions like refusing to comply with congressional subpoenas, disrupting proceedings, or obstructing investigations,” explains FindLaw. “This federal offense typically arises when individuals fail to respond to legally binding orders from congressional committees during their oversight and lawmaking functions. Penalties include criminal prosecution with up to one year in jail and $100,000 in fines.”

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