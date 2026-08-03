MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 8:30 AM on August 03, 2026

We're still here!

Don't even get me started. The Mothership has some other big project going so moving the Monday edition of Five O'Clock Somewhere is on the back burner for now.

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But you know what that means, don't you? More of your favorite Stephens and more of your favorite VIPeeps in our world-famous live chat chatroom.

See you at 3 p.m. Eastern sharp(ish).

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

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NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT

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5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE

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MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit
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