MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

We're still here!

Don't even get me started. The Mothership has some other big project going so moving the Monday edition of Five O'Clock Somewhere is on the back burner for now.

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But you know what that means, don't you? More of your favorite Stephens and more of your favorite VIPeeps in our world-famous live chat chatroom.

See you at 3 p.m. Eastern sharp(ish).

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?

P.S. If you aren't already part of our 5OS VIP Gold family when we have this 60% off FIGHT promotion going on, what are you waiting for?