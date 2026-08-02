Iran's Regime Demands Full Control of Strait of Hormuz

Just before the end of July, an official of the terrorist Iranian regime once again insisted that the current conflict cannot end until and unless the U.S. concedes the murderous mullahs full and uncontested control—and likely toll power—over the Strait of Hormuz.

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It is very important to understand that no matter how many times the Iranian regime says it is willing to look at a proposal from the United States in order to put off major strikes, that doesn’t mean the regime ever changes its core demands. Nor will it ever do so, because the regime is run by fundamentalist Muslims who believe that by waging endless jihad against the United States, they are triggering the coming of their Islamic messiah, the Mahdi.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi gave an interview July 28 during which he laid out Iran's demands. "We submitted a proposal to Oman regarding the Strait of Hormuz to establish a new lane that will be under Iranian control," Gharibabadi said, according to a translation published on the Middle East Media Research Institute. "If this proposal is accepted, the strait will be opened; but if it is rejected, we are ready for a resumption of the fighting."

The U.S., of course, rejected the proposal. Despite what Gharibabadi said, Iranian forces have not succeeded in closing the strait to all commercial traffic, but they have made it impossible to get through the strait without the security that American troops are providing. And the Iranian strikes still occasionally hit or hinder ships.

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Gharibabadi insisted, "The Strait of Hormuz will not revert to the pre-war arrangements, and this is the absolute policy of the [Iranian] regime." He then griped about Americans trying to clear Iranian mines from the strait. "Mine-clearing is Iran's sole responsibility," he claimed, meaning the mullahs want the mines to remain where they are and terrorize ships.

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Then Gharibabadi declared, "The Americans, in cooperation with Oman, created a southern transit lane within Omani territorial waters for ship traffic. Iran does not recognize this southern lane for even one hour, and the current round of fighting began precisely because of ships illegally passing through this lane." Notice Gharibabadi fully admits the waters are Omani territory but still claims sovereignty over them. The Iranian regime is imperialist and lawless.

The ayatollahs aren't interested in compromise. "The Omanis suggested planning a transit lane of which 50% would be under Iranian control and 50% under Omani control," Gharibabadi noted. "We said that this does not dispel Iran's apprehensions. Our demand is for complete Iranian control over the inbound lane and also over part of the outbound lane. If this proposal is rejected, no other proposal will be approved and the strait will remain closed." That is, the terrorism will continue.

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Stop debating the Islamist regime’s intentions. They’re clear: they want to kill all of us. Focus on capability. Its nuclear and war-making capabilities have been severely degraded. Now the Trump administration must finish the job and eliminate them. — Mark Dubowitz (@mdubowitz) August 2, 2026

For 47 years, Iranian terrorists have attacked Americans and spread jihad around the world. It's time to finish the job.

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