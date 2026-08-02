Presler Shows How Noncitizen Voters Can Sway Presidential Election Results

Not only can local and state elections come down to a few hundred or a few thousand votes, even presidential elections might hang on such a slim margin.

Scott Presler has been fighting various Pennsylvania counties for non-juror and registered voter lists to expose how many counties in the state have noncitizens on their rolls. On Sunday, Presler posted a map of Florida from the 2000 presidential election and noted how narrowly President George Bush beat climate loony Al Gore:

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🚨CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS🚨



Did you know that President George W. Bush won the 2000 presidential election by 537 votes?



Yes.



Florida decided the presidency by a mere 537 votes.



So, when states — like New Jersey — are registering non-citizens to vote & hundreds of fraudulent… pic.twitter.com/KpE5vMk6iY — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 2, 2026

Presler emphasized that had Florida not gone for Bush by a margin of just over 530 votes, Bush would not have won the electoral college vote and therefore Gore would have been president.

BREAKING



Lancaster County’s commissioners announced improperly registered voters, including a non-citizen, on the voter rolls.



The non-citizen was registered to vote through PennDOT's Motor Voter Program.



The thing that never happens just happened again.



Pass the SAVE… pic.twitter.com/fbFFvHPBV6 — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 31, 2026

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D) recently admitted that there are around 6,600 registered noncitizen voters in her state, at least 400 of whom voted, though she subsequently refused to give the Trump administration data on these individuals. The federal estimate of registered noncitizen New Jersey voters is closer to 35,000.

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The Trump administration also released preliminary findings indicating 190,832 registered noncitizen voters in California, 15,903 noncitizens registered in Nevada, and 14,576 noncitizen voters in Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, in Virginia, Judicial Watch finally pressured officials into removing 6,531 noncitizens from the rolls. And those are just the ones who admitted to being noncitizens.

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Let’s look at a few more examples of tight races. In Arizona, a hotspot of contested elections, Democrat Katie Hobbs supposedly beat Republican Kari Lake by only about 17,100 votes in 2022. In 2020, Joe Biden “won” Georgia by a mere 11,000 votes, which is fewer than the number of digitally tallied votes that have no actual ballots in one county.

Also back in 2022, the Pennsylvania Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz came down to about 263,700 votes. The likely fraudulent California mayoral primary this year came down to a few thousand votes, with the alleged final tally being 292,593 for Karen Bass, 247,781 for Nithya Raman, and 217,977 for Spencer Pratt.

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Presler is correct to note how even a few hundred or a few thousand noncitizens voting in each state’s election can have massive consequences. Of course, not a single noncitizen should be voting, but the urgency of this issue becomes all the more obvious when you look at numbers like those above.

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