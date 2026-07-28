New Jersey Governor Refuses Noncitizen Voters’ Data to Trump Administration, Calls Aliens ‘Citizens’

After the Trump administration indicated that there were at least 35,000 noncitizen registered voters in New Jersey, the Democratic governor there tried to do damage control by admitting to at least 6,600 registered noncitizen voters. Soon after her admission, however, she refused point-blank to hand over that data to the Trump administration.

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In fact, Gov. Mikie Sherrill, who has wasted a great deal of time and money trying to protect illegal alien criminals through her dangerous and disgusting sanctuary policies, actually referred to the noncitizen voters as “citizens” of her state. Either she is under the deluded impression we are still operating under the Articles of Confederation, or she thinks she gets to be a petty dictator because she has rigged elections enough to ensure her party never gets out of power.

Last Tuesday, a reporter asked Sherrill during a press conference, “The Trump administration is seeking, I believe by today, the list of noncitizens who are registered to vote and the approximately 400 that did vote, to what extent will your administration comply with the Trump administration's request in that regard?”

Sherrill self-righteously but inarticulately sneered to a round of applause, “As I have said, I am not in the habit of turning over private, identifying administration—information of the citizens of New Jersey.” Again, it is completely outrageous that this is how she refers to noncitizens, particularly since many of them are illegal aliens.

🚨 BREAKING: In a suspicious development, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D) just announced she will BLOCK the release of 6,000+ noncitizens to the Trump admin who were ILLEGALLY registered to vote in her state



And she just referred to the noncitizens as "CITIZENS OF NEW… pic.twitter.com/wh4LwZ8can — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 28, 2026

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Sherrill, who has been encouraging violent rioters and trying to destroy the lives of ICE agents, pontificated, “This federal government is weaponizing the government against individuals that disagree with them. They weaponized my private data against me and my election, and so I am working to protect people and their private data here in New Jersey.” What she is complaining about there is the fact that it turns out the Naval Academy did not allow her to walk with her class for graduation because of a cheating scandal, which of course she claims no one should’ve talked about.

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Why might Sherrill be so determined to ensure there is not a thorough cleaning out of the voter rolls in her state? In 2025, she did apparently win the gubernatorial race against Republican Jack Ciattarelli by about 453,000, so that is a fairly sizable margin. But back in 2020, when there were allegations of fraud, then-Gov. Phil Murphy beat Ciattarelli by only about 84,200 votes. The preliminary findings, meaning the likely lowball initial results, from the Department of Justice this year as to how many illegal aliens are registered to vote in New Jersey were 35,152.

Suddenly, when you compare these numbers, New Jersey Democrats don’t seem to have quite such a firm grip on power in their state, do they? Yes, the state is liberal, but it is not nearly as irretrievably Democrat as leftists want us to think. Nearly two million New Jerseyans voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 election, only about 250,000 fewer than voted for Kamala Harris. I think this is why Sherrill confessed to the 6,600 noncitizens registered to vote, the ones who willingly admitted they were not citizens. I think this is also why she is refusing to share data with the Trump administration.

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Sherrill knows something she doesn’t want the public to know about how huge the noncitizen voter crisis is in New Jersey, and she sees it as connected with her hold on the governor's office.

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