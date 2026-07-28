RFK Jr. Reveals the COVID Vaccine Secret That Fauci Hid From Americans

For years, Dr. Anthony Fauci assured Americans that the COVID-19 vaccines were safe and effective. What he never mentioned, according to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is that he may have suffered one of those "rare" adverse events himself, and he hid it from the country while publicly insisting such injuries weren't happening.

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Kennedy appeared on Fox News's The Ingraham Angle to discuss the newly released diary entries that Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) made public, entries that document Fauci's day-to-day life during the pandemic, on top of his disturbing obsession with himself and the power he wielded during the pandemic. When Laura Ingraham asked whether there would be any accountability for the trillions of dollars lost, the ruined education of America's children, and the shattered reputation of the public health establishment, Kennedy didn't hesitate.

"Yeah, and millions of people injured," Kennedy said. "So he lied about masks, he lied about social distancing, he lied about the transmission, he lied about natural immunity, he lied about the capacity, as you just said, of the vaccine to prevent infection."

Then came the bombshell.

"He got vaccinated at a very, very public press conference in January of 2021," Kennedy said, noting that five months later, the diary reveals, Fauci "had a pulmonary infarction, which is one of the adverse events that NIH, CDC and FDA said are expected from the vaccine."

"He never told anybody," Kennedy said. "He got treated for it privately by the best doctors in America at the same time, he was telling everybody that was not an adverse event."

RFK Jr. REVEALS Fauci Suffered the Exact Vaccine Injury He DENIED Was a Side Effect



After his very public COVID shot, Fauci suffered a pulmonary infarction — a known adverse event



He hid it, got elite private treatment, and told America it wasn’t a side effect.



Prosecute Fauci pic.twitter.com/44gOy2sNmG — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 28, 2026

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Think about that for a second. The man who badgered every American into taking the shot, insisting it was perfectly safe, appears to have experienced one of the exact injuries his own agencies flagged, then quietly got elite private care while assuring the public that such reactions weren't real. Ordinary Americans who reported similar problems got dismissed and mocked. Fauci got the best doctors in America.

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The diary entries also reveal a man drunk on his own celebrity. Fauci mused that he could call himself the most famous and talked-about person in America without exaggerating. Kennedy said Fauci's "focus was on promoting himself, on getting on TV and not doing public health." While hospitals overflowed and small businesses died, "America's doctor" was cataloging his own fame.

Kennedy knows firsthand what happened to anyone who challenged the Fauci narrative. Instagram suspended his account, a million followers and all, for supposed misinformation, including saying that COVID came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. That claim has since gone from forbidden conspiracy theory to the leading explanation. The same fate awaited everyone else who questioned Fauci's edicts. They got smeared as cranks while his assertions, which have since collapsed, went unchallenged by a compliant press. We know firsthand here at PJ Media the risks that were involved in questioning the official narrative. We risked being censored and demonetized by Big Tech, which was coordinating with the Biden administration to control what the public knew.

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And what did we get from Fauci’s narcissism and drunken power? Kennedy pointed out that the United States recorded the highest COVID-19 mortality rate of any country in the world, about 3,000 deaths per million people. Under Fauci's leadership, the wealthiest nation on Earth did worse than every other country. He destroyed public trust in health agencies, and Kennedy argues the damage may never be undone.

Of course, the legacy media deserves its share of the blame here. Kennedy described the press's protection of Fauci as corrupt collaboration, and he's right. We may have asked the hard questions, but the legacy media ran interference instead, torching their own credibility to shield “America’s Doctor.”

Fauci testifies before Congress on Wednesday about his diary and his handling of the pandemic. As PJ Media previously reported, if Fauci repeats his falsehoods under oath, he could face perjury prosecution.

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