NICE! Here's How Fauci Can Still Face Prosecution Despite His Pardon.

Joe Biden thought he handled it. Well, at least whoever wrote the preemptive pardon and signed it with the autopen did. That was supposed to be the insurance policy that kept the former NIAID director from being held accountable. The good ol’ get-out-of-jail-free card before Anthony Fauci was even charged with anything.

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Biden pitched it as protection from lawfare, but we all know what it really was, and we’ll soon get the truth, one way or another.

As you know, on her final day as Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard released a tranche of previously unreleased documents and communications laying out what many Americans have suspected for years. Fauci, as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, funneled millions in U.S. taxpayer dollars into dangerous gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the lab now widely believed to be the source of COVID-19. He did it.

And then he lied about it.

"Before the COVID pandemic, Dr. Fauci, as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, provided millions in U.S. taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain of function research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology," Gabbard said in a video she posted to X, "work which is now widely viewed as the source of the unintentional lab leak that sparked the pandemic."

According to Gabbard, Fauci funded the research tied to Big Pharma's multi-trillion-dollar pursuit of a universal vaccine, then pressured handpicked experts to promote a natural-origin narrative, deflecting blame from the Wuhan lab. Then, he used his media access to amplify his version of events while crushing any dissent. "These documents expose Fauci's direct role in influencing and manipulating IC assessments on COVID-19 and how Fauci lied to Congress in 2024 when under oath, he denied knowledge of or participation in discussions with intelligence officials about viral research," Gabbard said.

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Compare that to what Fauci told the Senate in 2021, when he told Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.): “With all due respect, you are entirely and completely incorrect that the NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.” He said that under oath. The documents say otherwise.

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Independent journalist John Solomon argues that Fauci could still face prosecution, spelling it out in an interview with Bill O'Reilly.

"We know that in the end days of Joe Biden, Anthony Fauci got a pardon," Solomon began. "He can't be prosecuted for anything before January 20, 2025. But if Rand Paul puts him on the stand next week, as he's going to compel him to do, and Anthony Fauci does not tell the truth this time in the body of evidence that's there, he could be instantly prosecuted by the Trump Justice Department. If he does tell the truth, he's going to have to admit he lied to us previously."

John Solomon breaks down how Senator Rand Paul has a golden opportunity to finally expose Dr. Fauci once and for all — even with his pardon from Joe Biden.



Solomon says this could be a lose-lose scenario for Fauci.



SOLOMON: “We know that in the end days of Joe Biden, Anthony… pic.twitter.com/jGnAx5j4rr — Overton (@overton_news) June 30, 2026

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Basically, Fauci, under oath again, has a choice: lie about what he did under oath and face prosecution, or admit he lied under oath before. Since Biden's pardon only covered what Fauci did before Biden officially left office, if he commits perjury, there’s nothing that can protect him. It left him completely exposed to everything that comes after. With Gabbard's documents on the table and Paul's committee waiting, that reckoning is no longer hypothetical.

Both options for Fauci will be devastating for his legacy.

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