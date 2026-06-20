Declassified COVID Cover Up Docs Show That Democrat Candidate for California Governor Should Lawyer Up

Before she left her job as Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Tulsi Gabbard declassified documents that she claims show the Biden administration covered up the real origins of the COVID virus, that Dr. Anthony Fauci lied about it to Congress, and that it implemented a censorship campaign to kill the lab leak theory. Read about this in Matt's piece: Tulsi Gabbard Drops Bombshell Documents on Her Way Out, Exposing Fauci’s COVID Cover-Up. The documents also show that then-Health and Human Services Secretary (HHS) Xavier Becerra, who is now the Democrats' nominee for California governor, proved to be key in censoring the theory by smothering whistleblower testimony that would out Fauci.

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Now, however, Becerra may want to add a new phalanx of lawyers to his stable of legal minds already trying to save him from being swallowed up by the scandal involving his chief of staff. That scandal, resulting in federal indictments of Sean McCluskie, Becerra's chief of staff at both the offices California Attorney General and HHS secretary, allege he conspired with California Gov. Gavin Newsom's former chief of staff and political adviser, Dana Williamson, to steal funds from Becerra's dormant campaign fund to give McCluskie a raise when he moved to Washington, D.C. Neither Becerra nor Newsom have not been criminally implicated at this point.

The first word of this came from the "ex-founder" of Wikipedia, Larry Sanger. I checked his work.

Tulsi Gabbard just released four PDFs that, she says, show that Fauci funded the very research that created COVID-19.



I fed Claude the four PDFs. 🧵 It uncovered some never-yet-revealed blockbusters.



(The following is all Claude—I am just quoting it.)



1. The IC Inspector… — Larry Sanger (@lsanger) June 19, 2026

In the third group of documents Gabbard released on June 18, a letter from the DNI General Counsel, Chris Fonzone, shows how they manipulated an investigation into the story from an official whistleblower who complained that the Intelligence Community (IC) believed the theory that COVID came from a leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) and that Dr. Fauci had lied to Congress about it.

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And by sending the whistleblower complaint to Becerra, Fauci's boss, the whistleblower's story went to Becerra's office to die.

Based on that review, it seems likely that the whistleblower complaint was referring to exchanges Dr. Fauci had with Senator Paul on May 11 and July 20. During the May 11 hearing, Dr. Fauci stated that “the NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain of function research in the Wuhan Institute.” During the July 20 hearing, Senator Paul confronted Dr. Fauci on the prior statement, asking him if he wanted to retract it; Dr. Fauci of course stood behind it.Thus, while it is possible that Dr. Fauci has spoken to Congress about gain-of-function research at some other point (he’s testified a number oftimes!), I think the key thing is that what we’ve seen is consistent with the point that Secretary Becerra made to you – that this is something they’ve considered and that Dr. Fauci has point he’s repeated about the NIH not funding gain-of-function at the WIV. We’ve thus updated the draft letter to note this point and to refer the complaint to Secretary Becerra, rather than the HHS IG; tracked changes and clean versions are attached. We’ve also attached the original letter from the IC IG, so you have everything in one place... [emphasis added].

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Here's a look at the letter Fontone sent Aug. 19, 2021, to Gabbard's Biden-era predecessor, former DNI Avril D. Haines, about acknowledging the whistleblower was going to testify that Fauci lied to Senator Rand Paul at two Senate hearings claiming that “the NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain of function research in the Wuhan Institute.” Remember, Fauci allegedly funded an NGO, EcoHealth Alliance, operated by Peter Daszak, that paid for the research at WVI at Fauci's behest.





Becerra's alternative investigation, to the extent there was a real one, resulted in him "debarring" — cutting off funding to — EcoHealth Alliance and Daszak for five years ending in 2029.

Fauci would suffer no liability for his cover-up or for knowing about the nature of Daszak's dealings with Wuhan. Fauci was pardoned by Joe Biden's autopen for any future legal liability.

Daszak was the chosen sacrifice.

Becerra has not commented on the exposé yet, but he should.

These documents suggest that he wasn't just part of the cover-up; his actions were key to the cover-up. Had that whistleblower testified, the COVID story might have ended up in a far different place, such as more freedom for American citizens, because they would not have been inured to Fauci's lies. It would also have far-reaching implications for U.S.-China relations.

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The documents show that Fauci prevailed over the IC to convince the nation's spooks to go with his evolving story about the natural origins of COVID — to keep his program and friends free from deep scrutiny.

Hope Becerra's still got some leftover cash in that dormant campaign account to pay for the lawyers he's probably going to need.

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