Tulsi Gabbard Drops Bombshell Documents on Her Way Out, Exposing Fauci’s COVID Cover-Up

Tulsi Gabbard, on her final day as Director of National Intelligence, released a batch of never-before-seen communications and documents that tie Dr. Anthony Fauci directly to funding for dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the same lab now widely believed to be the source of COVID-19.

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The release lands as part of President Trump's push for what Gabbard calls a "maximum transparency mandate," and it paints a picture of a bureaucrat who didn't just fund risky research with your tax dollars; he allegedly worked the intelligence community like a puppet to cover up his role in it.

"Before the COVID pandemic, Dr. Fauci, as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, provided millions in U.S. taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain of function research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology," Gabbard said in a video posted to X, "work which is now widely viewed as the source of the unintentional lab leak that sparked the pandemic."

That's bad enough on its own. But according to Gabbard, Fauci didn't stop at funding the research.

He allegedly leaned on intelligence officials to manipulate their assessments and steer them away from the lab-leak theory entirely. "These documents expose Fauci's direct role in influencing and manipulating IC assessments on COVID 19 and how Fauci lied to Congress in 2024 when under oath, he denied knowledge of or participation in discussions with intelligence officials about viral research," she continued.

Gabbard laid out what she described as Fauci's three-pronged scheme.

First, he funded the gain-of-function research connected to Big Pharma's hunt for a universal vaccine, a market worth trillions. Second, he allegedly pressured handpicked “experts” to steer the intelligence community toward a natural-origin story, conveniently shifting attention away from the lab he helped bankroll. Third, he became, in Gabbard's words, the nation's "pandemic pundit," using every media platform he could find to push his version of events while shutting down anyone who disagreed.

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But wait — it gets even uglier.

Whistleblowers told Gabbard's office that analysts who dared question the official narrative paid a steep price. "A contractor was terminated just days after coming forward to ODNI as a whistleblower," Gabbard said. Others who supported the lab leak theory were apparently told flat out that their careers depended on falling in line. "Those who advocated for the lab leak hypothesis or expressed dissenting views were reminded by their managers that leadership would determine which analysts would be promoted and which would not," she said. The message, as Gabbard put it, was simple: Go along or be punished.

Senior officials reportedly went even further, stripping away the anonymity whistleblowers are legally entitled to and insisting that managers or attorneys sit in on meetings where complaints were being filed in a blatant attempt at intimidation.

Gabbard didn't hold back on what this all means. "The tactics that were used to hide the truth are straight from the deep state playbook," she said. "Politicized, self-serving leaders like Dr. Fauci covered up their own wrongdoing and abuses of power, manipulated intelligence, lied to Congress, and undermined a duly elected president by restricting his access to the vital facts he needed to keep the country safe."

Gabbard concluded, ”It's time you know the truth.”

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Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements… pic.twitter.com/ZMdliW4zyS — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) June 19, 2026

Millions lost loved ones. Millions more lost jobs, businesses, and irreplaceable years of their children’s education, while being told to trust the experts and stop asking questions. The real scandal isn’t just what happened during the pandemic. It’s how many powerful people like Fauci spent years working to keep the public from finding out.

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