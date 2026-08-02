A ‘Transgender’ Funeral Director, Organ Buckets, and Millions in Theft

There are definitely days when the stories I am writing sound too wacky to be true, but that is the modern woke left for you. For example, I give you the story of the transgender-identifying funeral director who goes by the name Unique, stole millions of dollars from a dead guy, and reportedly kept the corpses’ body parts in a bucket.

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Michael “Unique” Green is a man who pretends to be a woman, so if you see any news reports referring to him with female pronouns, don’t fall for it. Green forged documents in order to transfer to himself not only millions of dollars in wealth, but also belongings from a certain deceased man’s estate, including his investment accounts, car, and home.

The will claiming the man left “my entire estate to my long-term partner and common law spouse, Unique M. Green, in recognition of her unwavering love, devotion and support” was filed months after the man had died, according to The Post Millennial.

The man's family told authorities that they did not know of Green until they contacted him to conduct the funeral. Green has a slew of other forgery charges going back to 1998. In 2007, Green pleaded guilty to submitting fraudulent claims to get FEMA funds. He used fake Social Security numbers and addresses in order to obtain the cash. … In addition to the forgery, his funeral home businesses claimed to conduct cremations. However, some families have been waiting on ashes and remains of their loved ones since 2023. When police carried out a search warrant to raid his business in connection with the forgery charges, police said that they found "a Home Depot bucket filled with organs, and 48 boxes of cremated human remains."

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I guess every day is Halloween at Green’s business.

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Below you can watch reporters questioning Green as he came out after somehow managing to post $800,000 bond. He criticized the clothing of the reporters and, when asked if he forged the documents, sneered, “Did your mama forge them? … Get out of the way. They were for you to eat for lunch, stupid b***h.” Talk about a man who needs to go to prison for a very long time.

A trans funeral home director in Houston, Texas has bonded out on an $800,000 bail after he was charged for allegedly forging documents to transfer millions of estate assets of a dead person to himself.



Michael Green, who now goes by “Unique Green” and is referred to as a… pic.twitter.com/9O6o8b0g1t — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 1, 2026

Yes, it is obvious that Green has serious mental health and immaturity issues, but as I have said so many times before, when an individual is, in fact, suffering from gender dysphoria, it is not unlikely he will also suffer from other types of insanity or moral perversion. Notice Green displayed no sense of having done something wrong, no guilt, and no shame. But a man who play acts as a woman 24/7 can have no shame. Also, notice that he has a typical transgender-identifying individual’s mentality that the whole world is out to get him and anything he does is justified.

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Indeed, if he was keeping organs in buckets, I’m almost afraid to ask what other mental derangements Green exercised on deceased customers.

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