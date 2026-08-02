Obama-Appointed Judge Defies SCOTUS, Now Faces Impeachment

An Obama-appointed federal judge just decided the Supreme Court's rulings are more like suggestions, and Republicans in Congress are done pretending she has the authority to make that call.

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U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs issued an order on Friday blocking the Trump administration from ending Temporary Protected Status for Somali nationals. It was a brazen display of judicial activism, and it took Republicans about a weekend to respond.

🚨 A federal judge has again blocked the Trump administration from ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Somalia, issuing a new administrative stay after plaintiffs filed an amended complaint and emergency motion. pic.twitter.com/6l1hYYPqNH — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) July 31, 2026

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) announced he will file articles of impeachment against Burroughs on Monday, accusing her of trampling both the Constitution and a Supreme Court ruling that should have ended this fight already.

On Monday I will file Articles of Impeachment against Judge Allison Burroughs for her unconstitutional act of Judicial Activism!!!

Enough is enough, Americans First NOT 3rd world migrants. https://t.co/r50Q8Wor8n — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) August 1, 2026

In a 6-3 decision in June, the justices held that the TPS statute bars federal courts from second-guessing the Department of Homeland Security's calls on designating, extending, or terminating the program. That ruling reversed lower courts and cleared the way for the Trump administration to end TPS protections for Syrian and Haitian nationals while any remaining constitutional claims get sorted out.

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Burroughs apparently didn't get the memo, or didn't care.

“SCOTUS made it very clear that lower courts cannot suspend TPS. Yet, an Obama-appointed judge is defying the Court and the Constitution in an attempt to subvert the will of the President," Ogles said in a statement to Just the News. "This judicial activist's obstruction of the people's will must be stopped. Judge Burroughs must be impeached.”

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Ogles isn't the only one calling this out. "Judge Allison Burroughs just entered yet another order preventing the termination of Somalia TPS,” Department of Homeland Security General Counsel James Percival said in a post on X. “There is no serious debate about what is going on in these cases — defiance, obstruction, and delay."

Make no mistake about it, this is a judge manufacturing a legal fiction to override a president she does not like and a Supreme Court that already ruled against her position. She is not interpreting the law. She is rewriting it in real time to get the outcome she wants.

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Burroughs flouted the nation's highest court in broad daylight. If there is no consequence for that kind of defiance, every activist judge in the country just learned they can ignore the Supreme Court whenever it is inconvenient. Frankly, the ruling should be flat-out ignored because the Supreme Court has already ruled on this issue.

Impeachment is not an overreaction here. It is the bare minimum response to a judge who thinks she outranks the Constitution.

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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