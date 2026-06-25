BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Endless 'Temporary Protected Status' for Aliens

The U.S. Supreme Court has issued a decision on Mullin v. Doe, as the Trump administration's Department of Homeland Security (DHS) fights the corruption-fueling, overextended "temporary protected status" for Syrians and Haitians.

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The decision was in favor of the Trump-Mullin DHS, with six justices voting in favor and three voting against. The dissenters were Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson, according to SCOTUSBlog.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court UPHOLDS the Department of Homeland Security's right to END Temporary Protected Status for illegal Haitian and Syrian immigrants.



MASSIVE WIN for President Trump's immigration agenda.



The vote was 6-3. — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 25, 2026

This is a major win not only for immigration reform, but for American workers who have long found themselves shouldered out of certain jobs in favor of foreigners who will accept lower pay and fewer benefits.

The majority opinion disagreed with the claim that ending TPS for Haitians was likely a racial decision rather than one based on the legal issues in the case. Specifically, the majority opinion decided that the Haitians and Syrians in the case are not entitled to orders that postponed the terminations of TPS during litigation.

The title of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) inherently indicates that such protection must be for a short time. And yet multiple Syrians and Haitians sued the federal government for trying to end their TPS years after they received it. TPS is supposed to help refugees in extreme need after a catastrophic political or natural disaster; it is not supposed to be a life-long permission to live in the U.S. and obtain jobs and benefits. For nationals of some countries, TPS has been in place for multiple generations.

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Temporary Protected Status is permanent:



Somalia: 35 years

Sudan: 28 years

Honduras: 26 years

Nicaragua: 26 years

El Salvador: 24 years

Haiti: 16 years

South Sudan: 15 years

Syria: 14 years

Nepal: 11 years

Yemen: 11 years



And Americans pay for it.



Send them home. End the scam. — C3 (@C_3C_3) April 16, 2026

The U.S. government first granted TPS to Syrians in 2012. Yes, the situation in Syria is still awful, given that a literal terrorist group, Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), now runs the country and has massacred untold numbers of dissidents and minorities. On the other hand, the situation that served as justification for that TPS designation more than a decade ago no longer exists in the exact same way. Obviously, it is an abuse to grant TPS to citizens of a particular country based on one crisis and then claim it covers every crisis of any sort in perpetuity.

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The case in Haiti even more clearly illustrates this point. The U.S. government granted Haitians TPS in 2010 because of an earthquake (see Legal Information Institute). So, because of one natural disaster 16 years ago, hundreds of thousands of Haitians have been living indefinitely in the USA without citizenship on the strength of TPS.

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This HAITIAN SOB should never see the light of day again‼️🤬



Trump Administration Cracks Down on Haitian National Who Made $58 million in 340B Drug Clinic Fraud; Faces Years in Prison and Deportationhttps://t.co/sfFq3kZnPg — Terry (@RowseTerry) June 16, 2026

This is a decision that will have a major positive impact on American jobs, America’s national debt, and America’s crime rate.

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