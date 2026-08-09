Things Don't Sound Good for Cancer-Stricken Joe Biden

Hunter Biden, 56, confirmed this week what many Americans have quietly suspected for months: his father is not doing well.

In an interview with the BBC on August 8, 2026, Hunter Biden said his father's stage four prostate cancer has spread into his bones and beyond, describing it as "very painful and very debilitating." Those are the blunt words of a son watching his father decline in real time.

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As you may recall, Joe Biden first announced his cancer diagnosis in May 2025, months after leaving office. The timing of that announcement was… shall we say, suspicious. Many believed the cancer was caught years earlier, and the Bidens simply didn't disclose it until Biden was out of the White House.

Here's the thing about prostate cancer screening: a PSA blood test is a standard part of any routine physical for men of a certain age. I had one myself last year at 45, just as part of routine bloodwork. It's not exotic. It's not hard to order.

Does anyone seriously believe the president of the United States, a man in his eighties surrounded by a full medical team, wasn't being screened for one of the most common cancers in older men? If Biden had cancer developing while he sat in the Oval Office, there are only two explanations. Either his doctors missed it, which would be staggering incompetence for a team charged with monitoring the health of the most powerful autopen in the world, or the Bidens knew and weren’t going to reveal the diagnosis until after the election.

In fact, last year, medical ethicist and former Obama health advisor Dr. Zeke Emanuel strongly implied that Biden's prostate cancer likely developed years before the public was told. He also said that he believes that the Biden White House would almost certainly have caught it while he was still in office.

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Jill Biden, 75, may have answered that question without meaning to. She recently told radio host Kelly Ripa that while the Bidens were still living in the White House, she noticed her husband getting up to use the bathroom as often as seven times a night. She said she reported it to White House physicians at the time and believed they had resolved it. No one can honestly believe a medical team informed of that symptom, in a man Biden's age, didn't think to run a PSA test. They had to know. Even that story is a change from the original story. Last year we were told that Joe Biden had been diagnosed only after experiencing symptoms "in recent weeks." Now she's describing well-known warning signs she observed a full year before they left office.

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Despite all of this, Biden has kept up appearances. Hunter Biden insists his father remains active and still believes deeply in the country, saying he's "still doing his thing." It's hard for him to watch his father's decline, though. "I wish he would complain more, because it's not good," Hunter said. It reads like a son quietly preparing the public for what comes next, even as Joe Biden publicly insists his treatment is going well.

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Biden's office said back in October 2025 that he was undergoing both radiation therapy and hormone treatment. Nearly a year later, based on what his own family is now saying publicly, it sounds like it’s taking its toll on the elder Biden.

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