Medical Experts: Biden Cancer Diagnosis Was Likely Covered Up For Years

In a quietly explosive segment on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, medical ethicist and former Obama health advisor Dr. Zeke Emanuel strongly implied that Joe Biden’s prostate cancer likely developed years ago — well before the public was informed — and that the White House would almost certainly have known.

The revelation came during a discussion with host Joe Scarborough, who pressed Emanuel about the timeline of Biden’s aggressive prostate cancer, which was recently disclosed after reportedly metastasizing to his bones.

“You believe it is likely, if this prostate cancer has spread to the bone, that he could have had it for up to a decade,” Scarborough said. “But certainly it’s likely — would it be fair to say — it’s likely to have had this for at least several years?”

Emanuel didn’t hesitate. “Oh, more than several years,” he replied. “You don’t get prostate cancer—”

Scarborough interrupted to clarify what he was hearing. “So— so— so I, I, can I just… I just want to stop you. So you’re— you’re— this is not speculation?”

“Mmhmm,” Emanuel confirmed.

Scarborough pressed further: “If you have prostate cancer that has spread to the bone, then he’s most certainly, you are saying, had it when he was President of the United States?”

“Oh, yeah,” said Emanuel. “He did not develop it in the last 100, 200 days. He had it while he was president. He probably had it at the start of his presidency in 2021.”

“I don’t think there’s any disagreement about that,” Emanuel added.

That timeline is damning. If Biden had cancer in 2021, that would mean the White House either failed to detect a serious medical condition in the commander-in-chief or, worse, knew and chose to keep it hidden. Given Biden’s advanced age, does anyone think he wasn’t screened for prostate cancer?

The implications of this are staggering, especially considering the routine nature of prostate cancer screening for older men. Scarborough noted how simple a PSA blood test would be part of a presidential physical.

“Would this not be one of the first tests that you would conduct as a White House doctor?” Scarborough asked.

Emanuel responded, “If you’re a White House doctor in this situation, I think you would certainly discuss it with the President and talk about the pros and cons.” He added that most doctors, when asked by patients in Biden’s age group what they would do for their own father, “would recommend getting the test.”

To underscore how routine this should have been, Emanuel reminded viewers that both Barack Obama and George W. Bush were tested for prostate cancer despite being younger than Biden.

🚨Dr Zeke Emanuel on MSNBC: Biden had cancer while President:



"He did not develop it in the last, 100, 200 days. He had it while he was President. He probably had it at the start of his presidency, in 2021."



"I don't think there's any disagreement about that." pic.twitter.com/Vd87jgXvFO — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 19, 2025

This wasn’t a partisan smear or speculation from a right-wing pundit. This was a Democrat physician on a left-leaning network, who even served on Biden's COVID-19 advisory board, effectively confirming that Biden had cancer for years, and the people closest to him, including the White House medical team, had to have known.

Emanuel is not the only doctor to say this, either.

A top urologist is raising serious doubts about the official timeline of Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis, suggesting the former president may have known he had aggressive prostate cancer as far back as the 2020 campaign.

Dr. David Shusterman told NewsNation that it’s “very unlikely” that Biden could have received annual physicals with top-tier medical oversight and not shown any signs of prostate cancer, particularly with a cancer as advanced as his.

“You don’t typically see something this severe unless a patient hasn’t had medical care in 10 years,” Shusterman said. “Even in the inner city populations we wouldn’t see it this bad.”

The official story is that Biden was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer — Gleason score 9 — after reportedly experiencing symptoms in recent weeks. But Shusterman flatly questioned that timeline. “It’s very unusual to hear that someone has prostate cancer where they’re annually being followed up, and the fact that we just find it at a Gleason 9 is just pretty much unheard of in this day and age of medicine,” he said.

When asked directly whether Biden could have known he had cancer during his 2020 campaign, Shusterman responded, “Well, most likely, he had prostate cancer for a long time… aggressive prostate cancers such as this at age 80 grow over a long period of time… it would take five to 10 years, even in the most aggressive form.”

Shusterman added that it’s “very surprising” for a first diagnosis to be metastatic without a PSA history raising alarms. He called for Biden’s full PSA history to be released to the public. “His PSA must be over 50 at this point, if not a lot more.”

The doctor also noted that treatments like Lupron, which chemically castrates to slow the spread of cancer, can cause depression, fatigue, and cognitive decline, which raises questions about Biden’s mental fitness while in office.

Urologist Dr. David Shusterman joins @natashanzouves to discuss President Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis, which his office labeled an aggressive form of cancer.

More: https://t.co/zmzeLQ605o pic.twitter.com/w2Qckmv1tX — NewsNation (@NewsNation) May 19, 2025

Suddenly, the cover-up of Joe Biden’s health issues got a whole lot more serious.

