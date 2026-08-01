RFK Clarifies How the Government Has Fauci’s Journal Entries

Congressional Republicans did not release Anthony Fauci’s private diary. They declassified his work logs from a federal server. The fact that those logs are chock-full of his egotistical self-congratulations, personal feelings, admissions of public dishonesty, and private tiffs may illustrate what an arrogant jackass he was, but that doesn’t make his entries any less accessible to the authorities.

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Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called into Glenn Beck’s show and cleared up many misunderstandings stemming from Republicans’ jokes and Democrats’ deliberate lies about the supposedly private Fauci diary.

Fauci's diary WASN'T leaked, stolen, or hacked. It wasn't even "private." @SecKennedy breaks down exactly how he uncovered it:



“If you do something on a government server, it belongs to the government. He was keeping a diary for the book that he intended to write about his life.… pic.twitter.com/ID07DMSZhA — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) July 30, 2026

Kennedy noted, “If you do something on a government server, it belongs to the government. He was keeping a diary for the book that he intended to write about his life. And at the end of his term, just before he was leaving, he emailed the entire diary to himself.” Therefore, “that's how we found it, through those emails,” Kennedy stated. True, Fauci might have intended the writings to stay secret until he could rewrite them for his book, but that’s just because he didn’t want Americans to know how incredibly dishonest and corrupt he was.

August 13, 2022: we cannot admit that the shots don't work because that would undermine our policy to force people to get them. pic.twitter.com/9MrU7EKsWo — Jeffrey A Tucker (@jeffreytucker) July 31, 2026

Related: Student Journalist Calls Fauci Testimony ’Slap in the Face’

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As hilarious as many of the memes are, Kennedy explained, “It's not a diary in the sense, like you said, that a teenage girl keeps a diary that's private and has a lock on it. This is a government computer, a government laptop, on government time, keeping this account of what his official duties are and then making private observations about them.”

Fauci's private diary. March 2020.



March 21 — "deaths 9800":



"Big front page article about me appeared in the Washington Post. Very flattering."



"my national and international fame is explosive and really unimaginable"



"It is not hyperbole to say that today I am the most… pic.twitter.com/6kbU5Mjq9G — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) July 26, 2026

Kennedy drily observed, “The liberal media is now feigning indignation that we released private diaries and violated his privacy, but that's just a crazy assertion. What they're really doing is covering up this vast media malpractice that took place during COVID, when they elevated this guy to a deified status, who had funded the weaponization of coronavirus, who then had given it to a Chinese military-run lab.” Funny how these same media hacks were not at all worried about the violations of privacy against Donald Trump, Republican legislators, and political prisoners of the Biden-era intelligence community.

Dear Diary,



Today I shut down NYC and all California.



Tony pic.twitter.com/gTxqaCXbHT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2026

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As Kennedy indicated, the people pretending to be so indignant about the Fauci journal releases don’t care about privacy. They care about the fact that we now know for certain the former NIAID director was lying under oath to Congress and lying to the public, all while freely admitting in his own writing that his assertions were balderdash. How many millions of Americans lost jobs, scholarships, years of schooling, family events, trips, and even their lives due to disastrous policies that Fauci forced on us without any real scientific evidence?

Aside from hiding what he knew about COVID origins, Fauci’s diary reveals his love for the newfound fame COVID brought him.



Here he is fan-girling over Barbara Streisand and Amazon’s “ALEXA.” pic.twitter.com/win0OybOQx — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) July 26, 2026

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