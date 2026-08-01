RFK Clarifies How the Government Has Fauci’s Journal Entries

Catherine Salgado | 3:58 PM on August 01, 2026
AP Photo/Allison Robbert

Congressional Republicans did not release Anthony Fauci’s private diary. They declassified his work logs from a federal server. The fact that those logs are chock-full of his egotistical self-congratulations, personal feelings, admissions of public dishonesty, and private tiffs may illustrate what an arrogant jackass he was, but that doesn’t make his entries any less accessible to the authorities.

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Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called into Glenn Beck’s show and cleared up many misunderstandings stemming from Republicans’ jokes and Democrats’ deliberate lies about the supposedly private Fauci diary.

Kennedy noted, “If you do something on a government server, it belongs to the government. He was keeping a diary for the book that he intended to write about his life. And at the end of his term, just before he was leaving, he emailed the entire diary to himself.” Therefore, “that's how we found it, through those emails,” Kennedy stated. True, Fauci might have intended the writings to stay secret until he could rewrite them for his book, but that’s just because he didn’t want Americans to know how incredibly dishonest and corrupt he was.

RelatedStudent Journalist Calls Fauci Testimony ’Slap in the Face’

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As hilarious as many of the memes are, Kennedy explained, “It's not a diary in the sense, like you said, that a teenage girl keeps a diary that's private and has a lock on it. This is a government computer, a government laptop, on government time, keeping this account of what his official duties are and then making private observations about them.”

Kennedy drily observed, “The liberal media is now feigning indignation that we released private diaries and violated his privacy, but that's just a crazy assertion. What they're really doing is covering up this vast media malpractice that took place during COVID, when they elevated this guy to a deified status, who had funded the weaponization of coronavirus, who then had given it to a Chinese military-run lab.” Funny how these same media hacks were not at all worried about the violations of privacy against Donald Trump, Republican legislators, and political prisoners of the Biden-era intelligence community.

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As Kennedy indicated, the people pretending to be so indignant about the Fauci journal releases don’t care about privacy. They care about the fact that we now know for certain the former NIAID director was lying under oath to Congress and lying to the public, all while freely admitting in his own writing that his assertions were balderdash. How many millions of Americans lost jobs, scholarships, years of schooling, family events, trips, and even their lives due to disastrous policies that Fauci forced on us without any real scientific evidence?

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

ANTHONY FAUCI CONGRESS COVID-19 LIBERAL MEDIA ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

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