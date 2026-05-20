FBI Charges Assistant U.S. Attorney Who Stole Docs in Trump ‘Witch Hunt’ Case

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has brought charges against a former assistant U.S. attorney who assisted corrupt Jack Smith’s political witch hunt against Donald Trump by stealing confidential documents.

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A judge ruled in 2024 that Jack Smith’s role as a special counsel and Biden administration attack dog was unconstitutional, but not before Smith had spent over a year persecuting Trump as he had other Republicans before, like Rep. Rick Renzi. Now FBI Director Kash Patel has caught a former official who was an accomplice of Smith’s in breaking the law to undermine Trump.

On May 20, Wednesday, Patel posted an announcement on X. “This afternoon, a former managing assistant U.S. Attorney who supported Jack Smith’s politicized investigation of President Trump has been charged with stealing the confidential investigation documents,” Patel wrote. “Carmen Lineberger allegedly emailed the confidential material to her own personal email, disguising them as dessert recipes to conceal them from record searches.”

He added, “Lineberger is charged with four felony counts in the indictment. This FBI will not hesitate to bring to account those who violated the trust of the American public in an investigation that should’ve never been brought to begin with.”

Smith brought multiple indictments against Trump, claiming he had mishandled classified documents. PJ Media published multiple exclusives in 2023 exposing Smith’s history of prosecutorial misconduct.

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Carmen Lineberger, the DOJ official charged for illegally leaking to herself Jack Smith’s confidential anti-Trump report, is also the continuing legal education chair for the National Black Prosecutors Association, a Biden & Kamala fan, a DEI advocate, & an implicit bias trainer. https://t.co/LTwWo4Kp2g — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) May 20, 2026

Read Also: Trump Goes Off on ‘Soft’ Republicans Who Don't Fight ‘Dumocrats’

Probably the worst part about Jack Smith’s aide stealing those classified documents is how recently this happened, meaning that she remained inside the DOJ the entire time, with continued access and the ability to interfere, undermine, and sabotage this whole time. pic.twitter.com/D1jz29KImN — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) May 20, 2026

Jack Smith, besides being unconstitutionally appointed, was also extremely corrupt and biased, as subsequent investigations have uncovered. For example, during the Arctic Frost case, Jack Smith approved a $20,000 bribe for an informant willing to act as a dishonest snitch on the Trump team. Not only did the Biden administration give Donald Trump‘s phone to Smith, but a prosecutor on Smith’s team seized two years’ worth of phone records belonging to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan. Judge Aileen Cannon later ruled in favor of Trump‘s motion to dismiss the indictment against him.

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In fact, it turned out that Smith had spied upon the entire Republican leadership apparatus, some 430 individuals and organizations, including Turning Point USA and the Republican Attorneys General Association. In October 2025, in the face of the overwhelming evidence against Smith, a group of GOP senators referred Smith to the Justice Department for prosecutorial misconduct. Smith really ought to go to prison.

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